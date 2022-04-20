ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MA

Police chase closes all lanes on Massachusetts Turnpike

By Harrison Gereau
 17 hours ago

UPDATE: This article previously had the incorrect name for the road closed. The Massachusetts Turnpike has been shut down, not the Berkshire Spur.

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – An active police pursuit stopped on I-90 westbound just before exit three in Stockbridge around 8:35 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the Massachusetts State Police, both the westbound and eastbound lanes on the Massachusetts Turnpike are shut down at this time.

Image downlinked to Massachusetts State Police Watch Center by their Air Wing shows the scene on the Turnpike. (Photo: Massachusetts State Police)
Police are on their way to try and persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully. Please be cautious in the area, and seek alternate routes for travel if possible.

This is an ongoing situation. Stick with NEWS10 for updates both online and on-air throughout the morning. If you have pictures or videos from the incident, you can send them to news@news10.com .

