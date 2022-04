It's hard to believe it's that time again, but we're ready for Samsung with a list of requests. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 successfully raised the bar for Wear OS devices. With a staggering number of health features, a speedy new chipset, and access to a vast library of apps, the device is hard not to recommend. It also introduced (and monopolized) Wear OS 3, keeping Samsung ahead of the competition for months. However, the Galaxy Watch 4 also has some limitations, and there is certainly room for improvement in specs and software. In this twilight zone of a year, it might seem like just yesterday that Samsung’s current flagship launched. In reality, the next generation already lurks just around the corner. Here’s what we want to see in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.

ELECTRONICS ・ 24 DAYS AGO