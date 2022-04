Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has officially been delayed by several months. On Wednesday, Sony announced that the upcoming film, which will be the sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has moved from October 7, 2022 to June 2, 2023. Sony has also revealed that the film has dropped "Part One" from its initial title, but that it will still remain the first part of a two-movie saga. Across the Spider-Verse Part II also got an official release date, in the form of March 29, 2024. This is already the latest of several release dates that Part One was supposed to have, with it originally being scheduled for release on April 8, 2022, before being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

