'My man is 600 years old and stepping forward!': Tyson Fury forced to step in and calm down his 'idiot' dad John during his face-off with Dillian Whyte, who says 'he wants to rob the fans of the fight'

Dillian Whyte accused Tyson Fury's dad, John, of trying to 'rob 90,000 fans of a fight' after the pair collided at Wednesday's otherwise respectful press conference.

The Gypsy King and The Body Snatcher were in good spirits as they met for the first time ahead of their record-breaking showdown at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night - but a melee almost broke out after John started yelling at Whyte's team, notably his brother Dean.

Fury and Whyte have remained separate throughout the build-up to the fight, and fireworks were anticipated just days away from the all-British affair. But instead it was the heavyweight protagonists who were forced to calm things down, as both teams began pushing and shouting.

'Tyson Fury's dad needs to relax,' Whyte told BT Sport after the press conference had ended. 'My man's 600 years old, and he's stepping forward, trying not to let my guys get on the stage.

'I told him, "John calm down, you're an adult. You keep shouting and screaming like a child, relax. It's our day. Why are you getting yourself involved, this is mine and your son's day."

'He's always trying to get in front of his son. I just said old man take it easy.'

He continued: 'John was trying to start something. He's stupid because it's a big fight. He's trying to rob 90,000 fans of a fight. John Fury is an idiot, he's a real idiot.'

Fury was also given the opportunity to explain the scuffle in the immediate aftermath, and the Gypsy King insisted the fight will sell itself.

'I've just prevented a big ruckus on stage,' he said. 'People want a big ruckus, they want to see punching and screaming, but let the two boxers do a fight and enjoy it. It's not for entourages to get involved.

'We're here to do a fight. People are in for a real fight. We don't need to scream and shout.'

After Whyte opted against participating in their announcement press conference in March, and after a delayed flight prevented the Brixton fighter from attending Tuesday's public workout, Wednesday's presser was the first time the pair were able to size each other up.

They have hurled a barrage of insults at each other, largely on social media, throughout the years, while both have on multiple occasions insisted they beat up the other in sparring a number of years ago.

The British duo were largely respectful, however, with Fury insisting he will need to be on top form to emerge victorious on fight night.

'Dillian's a good fighter, he's big, strong, tough, game, he's got good punch power that's knocked out a lot of men,' Fury said. 'He's got a lot of experience in the fight game.

'He's definitely a man that needs a lot of respect and that's what I've given him.

'I've done everything I can possibly do to train for this. I've trained as hard for Dillian as I have for [Deontay] Wilder. He'll be fighting the best Tyson Fury.'

Whyte, meanwhile, insisted he will do anything and everything to become WBC champion on Saturday night.

'We've worked hard in the gym, I believe in myself and I'm willing to do whatever it takes,' Whyte said.

'Victory by any means necessary I'll do that. I'm not scared to take risks, it's nothing new.

'It means everything to fight in my home country for the world title. It's massive.

'Me and him didn't expect to be here, especially me. I've taken risks time and time and time again. I'm ready to rock and roll.'

15:15

Whyte on the respectful presser

'I'm not [surprised]. He knows me. He knows the danger I possess and he knows what I am. He says a lot of things but I knew it was going to be like that.

On John: 'John was trying to start something. He's stupid because it's a big fight. He's trying to rob 90,000 fans of a fight. John Fury is an idiot, he's a real idiot.'

15:12

Now for Whyte

'Tyson Fury's dad needs to relax. My man's 600 years old, and he's stepping forward, trying not to let my guys get on the stage.

'I told him, John calm down, you're an adult. You keep shouting and screaming like a child, relax. It's our day. Why are you getting yourself involved, this is mine and your son's day.

'He's always trying to get in front of his son. I just said old man take it easy.'

15:09

Reaction from Fury

We've now got Fury reacting to the presser.

'Listen, he looks ready, he's in shape, I'm in shape, it's going to be a good fight. I've just prevented a big ruckus on stage. People want a big ruckus, they want to see punching and screaming, but let the two boxers do a fight and enjoy it. It's not for entourages to get involved.

'We're here to do a fight. People are in for a real fight. We don't need to scream and shout. It was all good, very respectful. The man's done his job, he's obviously trained, so have I, end of.'

15:06

The face-off

15:01

SugarHill Steward on the task at hand

'For this job, it's about Tyson being more himself. He's able to do more things he was able to do throughout his career, leading up to the time I started training him. Being more powerful, being a much better thinker and setting things up. That's the main thing we've worked on: seeing things differently and being able to execute a lot more powerfully.'

14:59

Whyte on how he sees the fight going

'This fight is one of those fights where you've got to keep an open mind. It's about being able to adapt and quickly. Fury says one thing and he does another thing. He might decide he wants to fight or box, so I have to keep adapting to whatever he does. I'm not going to envisage this or that.'

14:57

Warren: Both men come to fight

'Tyson comes to fight and you know Dillian does. Dillian comes forward, he comes in and walks on. You've seen Tyson in his last two against Wilder where it was toe-to-toe. There's going to be fireworks.

'Personally, I don't think it's going the distance. I think it's going to be explosive. You won't be able to take your eyes away from it.'

14:55

Whyte on his stamina

'I've done 12 rounds before, of course I've got it in the legs. It's a different challenge, I'll have to be on my A game. But I've worked hard in the gym and I believe in myself.

'I'm willing to do whatever it takes. I'm that kind of fighter that whatever I've got to do, I'll do. Victory by any means necessary, I'll do that. I'm not scared to take risks.'

14:53

Fury on sparring stories

Do they have relevance: 'Not really, when we sparred years ago, about 2011 or 2012... sparring is sparring. I could have been training for Haye or Klitschko, I can't remember.

'Dillian came in, he did his job like the rest of them, helping me prepare for a fight. It's not about he beat me or I beat him. He was a part of our team. We ate together, we slept together.

'There was no animosity. Every guy I bring into training camp I treat like my own family, I don't disrespect anyone.

'I don't think you can go on what happened 10 years ago. We're different versions of ourselves, he's improved and so am I.

'I think people are underestimating how good a fight this is. I see the odds and laugh at them. There's like 7/1. This is a heavyweight boxing fight. Anyone can win with one punch.

'If I'm not on my A game, he's going to knock my head right off my shoulders. I'll have to be on form to beat him. And he'll have to be at his best to beat me.'

14:50

Fury on what Whyte offers

'He's a good fighter. A good, strong, solid man. He's big, strong, tough, game, he's got a strong punch on him. He's had a good learning career as well.

'He's got a lot of experience in the fight game, he's definitely a man who needs lots of respect, and that's why I've given him all this training camp.

'I've done everything possible to train for this fight. I've trained as hard for this fight as I did for Wilder, Klitschko or anyone. I'm injury free and he's fighting the best version of Tyson Fury.'

14:42

Fury: The journey has been incredible

Fury is now insisting the journey he's been on has been incredible, from blowing up in weight, to fighting Wilder three times and all the mental health issues he's have.

'Who would have thought it,' he says, on fighting Whyte, who he says people have written off for years.'

Warren jumps in, insisting this will be the biggest crowd in European history.

14:40

Fury: We're going to treat you!

'Training went well. I started in January, had six or seven weeks with SugarHill. We've had a great prep, never any complaints from me. We'll do the best we can on the night.

'I know Dillian, I know him personally and we're going to treat you to a great fight.'

14:39

Frank Warren: Fury in his best shape ever

Frank Warren is now up, after Fury quickly interrupted to request a chair for his trainer SugarHill Steward.

'34 years Dillian's been waiting for this fight,' Warren jokes. 'We know he's in great condition. We know how hard he's trained - and he's got to, because Tyson's trained hard.'

'Tyson told me it's the best training camp he's ever, ever had. Both of these guys are in tip top fighting condition. You're going to get a great fight.'

14:32

More mind games today from Fury?

I said it will be interesting to see how Whyte approaches the presser - it will also be intriguing to see what mood Fury comes in with.

He opted to box entirely southpaw yesterday at the public workout, perhaps to keep Whyte guessing ahead of the fight.

His antics at press conferences are legendary... what will he have in store for us today?

14:28

Quick announcement

Before we get going with the presser, some breaking news is that the undercard bout between Anthony Cacace and Jonathan Romero on Saturday night is off. Romero was unable to get his visa.

Instead, Ekow Essuman's British and Commonwealth welterweight title defence against Darren Tetley has been brought forward

14:25

The big-fight feel is here!

When the fight was announced, I, for one, was looking forward to the build-up almost as much as the fight itself.

The lack of participation - from both ends - has been disappointing, but with the pair to go toe-to-toe in just a few minutes, the excitement is now building.

Wembley Stadium, with 94,000 fans crammed in, will be rocking on Saturday night.

14:20

How will Whyte react this afternoon?

What we're all eager to find out is just how Whyte will react when Fury inevitably hurls a barrage of insults in his direction.

After his words on Tuesday, insisting he's a star in his own right, I expect him to hold his own.

'I've got nothing to lose, that's my mindset,' he said after arriving in the UK. 'I'm not a Gypsy King, I'm just little old me. He is a bigger star than me at the minute but I am also a big star in my right.

'I don't care what people say or think about me, I never have. That's why I'm still here. People said I was done after two losses, they wrote me off both times. I am still here.

'Three great fights [for Fury] against Deontay Wilder and none of them have been completely sold out.'

14:14

Proceedings to get underway at 2.30pm

Not long now until Fury and Whyte take to the stage, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at around 2.30pm.

Unlike other cards, the main event action should get going quickly, with the undercard fighters to speak tomorrow.

There will be plenty to look forward to tomorrow, though, with the likes of Tommy Fury and David Adeleye on the undercard.

14:06

Whyte a no-show on Tuesday AGAIN

The build-up to the mammoth event has taken a hit, with Fury going on a social media 'blackout' and Whyte refusing to comply with his promotional obligations.

Having missed the announcement presser in March, Whyte was again absent yesterday as Fury showed off his skills at the public workout.

Whyte has been training out in Portugal, and it was his delayed flight over to the UK that caused the trouble.

Dillian Whyte was a no-show for his scheduled open workout on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's huge showdown with Tyson Fury. The 'Bodysnatcher' previously failed to turn up to a press conference.