County Commission approves adjustments to polling location rates

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission convened Monday for their regular session, at which a number of issues were discussed.

Among these was the subject of adequate compensation for those working the polls for elections, as well as the dispersal of funds in the use of various polling locations.

The proposed change in pay rates, per the agenda, would serve to make payment for polling locations consistent in all venues excluding schools and other county owned locations.

While it was acknowledged that most precincts used for state and local elections are, in fact, schools, there are also a number of churches, fire departments, and other venues used for polling during election season.

Among those who must be considered in funding these events are the custodians, who are regularly paid $150 for the opening and closing of the schools the day of elections, as well as inspection of machines the day of and day before. They are also allotted additional funds should there be additional precincts polling in the building – $50 per precinct, to be precise.

Supply clerks, as well as the poll workers themselves must also be considered.

The motion proposed for Tuesday’s agenda would see pay rates for locations made even for various locations, as churches and other venues have only been receiving a substantially lower rate of $150.

The proposal presented was to make the rate $350 per location, with an additional $100 allotted per precinct to locations housing additional precincts.

These additional $100 allotments would apply only to a pair of locations which conduct voting for multiple precincts – one with two, and one with three.

Raleigh County Chief Electoral Officer, Tammy Richardson, spoke at the meeting of the intention to adequately compensate all polling locations, declaring, “we just want to make it consistent across the board.”

The poll workers themselves would maintain the same rate instituted by the pay raise enacted two years ago.

The listing, as recited and approved by Commision President Dave Tolliver, reads:

$50 to poll workers for necessary training, and $200 for working locations on Election Day

$25 plus mileage to Supply Clerks for pickup and delivery

$10 to Supply Clerk escorts

Just prior to the discussion of polling location rates, the Commission approved an emergency precinct change.

This change saw the Precinct 53 (Glade Springs) location undergo a permanent transfer from Shady Spring Pentecostal Holiness Church to Daniels Elementary School.

The change was reportedly made due to a water line break which rendered the Pentecostal Holiness Church location unusable for future events.

To find more information on voting in Raleigh County, as well as how to get registered and where to vote, visit the Raleigh County Clerk website here.