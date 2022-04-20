ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Councils should focus on improving roads and housing, poll suggests

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUww6_0fEcRyIV00

Voters want their local councils to improve roads and provide more affordable housing, a new poll has found.

The survey carried out by Ipsos ahead of the local elections on May 5 found 50% of people thought improving the condition of roads and pavements should be a top priority for councils.

That figure rose to 60% in Wales and 63% in Scotland, while in London only a third of people thought roads were a priority.

Second on the list was providing affordable, decent housing, with 39% of voters telling Ipsos this area was most in need of improvement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DPNac_0fEcRyIV00
(PA Graphics)

While the main political parties have focused their local election campaigns on the cost-of-living crisis, this came fourth on the public’s list of priorities, behind improving health services and level with improving the condition of shops and town centres.

Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos, said: “Nationally, much of the attention is being paid to the cost of living crisis, Ukraine and party-gate, but when it comes to the upcoming council elections more local factors will also have a role to play.

“Although most people are pretty happy with where they live, they still want to see improvements, particularly on roads, housing, high streets and the local cost of living – all of which are regular bugbears for local residents.

“And these can all vary by where you live, for example, crime is a particular issue in London, while in the rest of the South East traffic congestion is a bigger priority.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdvdZ_0fEcRyIV00
(PA Graphics)

After a decade that has seen average council tax bills rise by almost a third, Ipsos found that nearly four in 10 voters thought councils provided poor value for money and only a quarter thought they provided good value for money.

Voters were also split on whether they were satisfied with their councils, with 34% saying they were and 31% saying they were not.

Southerners were more likely to be satisfied with their councils’ performance, with satisfaction levels reaching 40% in London and the South West and 37% in the South East.

In Scotland, however, satisfaction with local councils was just 26% and only 17% thought Scottish councils provided value for money.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of the Local Government Information Unit, said the figures showed “a worrying disconnect between the public perception of what local government does across the UK and the value they truly provide for our communities”.

He said: “It’s disappointing that people feel their councils provide poor value for money, when after more than a decade of funding cuts, councils across the country are continuing to care for the elderly, safeguard vulnerable children, invest in housing and drive local growth.

“And, throughout the pandemic, councils up and down the country supported their most vulnerable residents and made public health work where central Government interventions failed.”

Satisfaction with central Government’s efforts to improve neighbourhoods was lower across the board, with just 24% nationally saying they were satisfied and 39% saying they were dissatisfied.

Mr Skinner said: “While the public look more favourably towards local councils than central Government when it comes to making their local area a better place to live, candidates will want to show how they are going to give local residents value for money by delivering on these bread and butter issues.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Local Election#Council Tax#South East#Uk#Ipsos
Daily Mail

UN warns the UK government to stop matching lone female Ukraine refugees with single men over fears they could be exploited

Ukrainian women and children should not be matched with single men amid concerns that they will be exploited, the UN refugee agency has warned. The UNHCR has called on the UK government after seeing 'increasing reports' of female refugees feeling at risk from people who have sponsored them to come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine matching scheme.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

‘No food and no money until Monday’: one family’s descent into poverty in cost crisis Britain

Five years ago, Gary and Natasha Waterhouse had a combined income of £48,000 and, along with their three children, were living a comfortable life in the Lincolnshire village of Morton.This week, the couple were so short of money, they had to ask their 18-year-old son to use his wages from a part-time job to top up the family’s electricity meter. “Heart-wrenching,” says Gary today. “I should be providing for him; not the other way round.”Their descent into poverty is partly down to circumstances unique to them: a devastating illness resulting in both parents having to give up work.But their situation...
ADVOCACY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Richest Country in the World

Measures of national wealth use several yardsticks. The wealthiest by gross domestic product is the U.S. with a GDP of $19.5 trillion. The GDP per capita of Liechtenstein is the highest in the world at $180,227. But Liechtenstein’s population is only about 50,000 people. Forbes reports that the U.S. has the most billionaires among all […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
Country
Scotland
Shropshire Star

Local road pothole repair backlog tops £12 billion, report suggests

The ALARM survey says the proportion of highway budgets invested in the road is down. The cost of fixing the UK’s pothole problem now tops £12 billion, compounded by rising inflation, according to a new report. The Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) has released its Annual Local Authority Road...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Iceland boss claims food bank users are turning down donations of fresh vegetables because 'they can't afford to boil them' as cost of living crisis grips Britain

Desperate Britons are turning down potatoes and root vegetables at food banks due to the surging cost of cooking them, the boss of Iceland has warned. People are rejecting the common household items because 'they can't afford the energy to boil them', Managing Director Richard Walker claimed. He said the...
BUSINESS
newschain

Man held over fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

Police have identified a 52-year-old man held over the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, Stockton Police Department said late on Monday. “Detectives believe this appears to be a random...
STOCKTON, CA
BBC

Rwanda asylum seekers: UK could send first people 'within weeks'

The first asylum seekers could be flown to Rwanda from the UK within weeks, the government has said. It follows the announcement of a pilot that will see people sent to the east African country to claim asylum there. That scheme will initially focus on single men crossing the Channel...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Russia pours more troops into Ukraine and presses attack in the east

Russia assaulted cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long and poured more troops into Ukraine on Tuesday, in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the country’s eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories. If successful, the Russian offensive in what is known as...
POLITICS
newschain

Teenage boy charged with stabbing 16-year-old to death

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said on Monday. The victim has been named as Teon Campbell-Pitter, 16, who died in a stabbing in Lewisham on April 13. The suspect appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Prospective jurors tell Kardashians to their faces what they think of them

Kim Kardashian and her family sat in the front row of a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday as prospective jurors expressed their feelings about the celebrities to their faces. Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were present in the court as they are defendants in a lawsuit brought by Rob Kardashian’s former fiancee Blac Chyna.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy