Charlotte, NC

1 killed in I-485 hit-and-run crash in west Charlotte, troopers say

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UiK6D_0fEcRnpk00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Investigators are asking for help finding a car they believe was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on Interstate 485 in west Charlotte Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on April 17 on the I-485 Outer Loop near exit 12 for Moores Chapel Road.

Investigators said a Honda Accord struck the rear of a vehicle before swerving into another lane and hitting a motorcycle.

Video shows NC trooper take Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license in Cleveland County

The driver of the motorcycle was killed.

Troopers described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark-gray 2011-2012 Honda Accord with the front bumper missing completely.

The vehicle reportedly also had a Honda of Concord front license plate on its front bumper and could be local to the area, Highway Patrol said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Highway Patrol office in Mecklenburg County at 980-224-6070.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

