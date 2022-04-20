ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

5 ways to help ease dementia symptoms, as new research reveals music can play a ‘powerful role’

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i20ry_0fEcRjIq00

As people live longer, it’s estimated that over one million people in the UK and Ireland will have a diagnosis of dementia by 2025. And there’s currently no cure for this devastating condition.

But there are ways to ease its symptoms, and a new report has concluded that music can play a “powerful” role in improving the lives of those living with dementia.

The Power of Music report, which follows a study by UK Music (ukmusic.org), the collective voice of the UK’s music industry, and the health and music campaign Music for Dementia (musicfordementia.org.uk), has stressed the extraordinary health benefits of music, and called for more to be done to help people fully appreciate its power.

“Sadly, we don’t have a cure for dementia, but we do have music to help address the symptoms, in order to help improve quality of life across the severity of dementia,” says Grace Meadows, campaign director for Music for Dementia.

She explains that because we process music across the whole brain and not just in one region, as dementia develops, unaffected parts of the brain can still process music, and research has shown that music therapy can reduce agitation and the need for medication in 67% of people living with dementia.

“Music is a conversation and it’s a powerful means of communication,” she stresses. “By working with music to help reduce the often-distressing symptoms of dementia – such as anxiety, apathy, depression and confusion – it enables people to contribute to and be part of a creative process that takes them out of their experience with dementia, connecting them to themselves, those around them and the world around them.”

The Alzheimer’s Society (AS; alzheimers.org.uk) says music is one of the ways to treat dementia symptoms without using drugs, and Tim Beanland, head of knowledge at the AS, adds: “One of the best ways to help ease symptoms of dementia is by keeping active: physically, mentally and socially. Enjoyable activities such as music, song and dance can all help to improve wellbeing in people with dementia.

“Music and singing can bring back memories and alleviate low mood and anxiety, as well as promote communication. Perhaps most of all, it brings people together.”

The AS says the main non-drug treatments for dementia through ‘person-centred care’ are…

1. Cognitive stimulation therapy (CST)

This is a range of activities which help keep the brain active, including puzzles, talking about the news, or doing something creative, like singing.

2. Cognitive rehabilitation

Cognitive rehabilitation involves a therapist helping dementia patients to do activities they find difficult, such as learning or re-learning how to use household appliances or mobile phones. or managing daily tasks like cooking better. “This gets parts of the brain that are working to help the parts that are not,” explains the AS.

3. Life stories and reminiscence

This is a way to improve the mood, wellbeing and memory of people with dementia. For example, a scrapbook, photo album or app may be used to record or talk about important things that have happened in someone’s life, to make the memories easier to remember and access. Reminiscence work uses photos, objects or music in a similar way, to get people talking about their past.

4. Music and creative arts

The AS says making music, dancing and painting can keep the brain active, and it recommends joining one of its Singing for the Brain groups.

Meadows stresses: “The benefits of music extend beyond the person living with dementia. We know those moments of connection with someone living with dementia can create a shared experience that enables people to be seen for who they are, beyond their diagnosis. It really can help to improve everyone’s mood.”

5. Complementary therapies

The AS says aromatherapy, massage or bright light therapy – where a person sits in front of a very bright light box every day to help regulate the circadian rhythm, which can be disrupted by dementia – can be used, as well as other standard treatments. It says people who are interested in trying complementary therapies for dementia should talk to their GP first, and should always make sure their therapist is properly trained.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Prospective jurors tell Kardashians to their faces what they think of them

Kim Kardashian and her family sat in the front row of a Los Angeles courtroom on Monday as prospective jurors expressed their feelings about the celebrities to their faces. Kardashian, her mother Kris Jenner and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were present in the court as they are defendants in a lawsuit brought by Rob Kardashian’s former fiancee Blac Chyna.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Therapy#Depression#Music Industry#Process Music#The Power Of Music#Uk Music#Music For Dementia
MedicalXpress

Study finds only children are more likely to care for aging parents, but don't suffer worse mental health

Only children can manage the emotional and psychological demands of caring just as well as those who share duties with siblings, according to UCL researchers. The new study, published today in Ageing and Society, shows that among adults born in 1946, 1958 and 1970, only children are more likely to provide care to their parents—including bathing and dressing, washing, ironing and cleaning, and paying bills—than those with brothers and sisters. In addition, only children become even more likely to provide care than those with siblings as their parents age.
KIDS
WAFB

Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia. Low self-esteem, loss...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Shropshire Star

Magic mushroom compound ‘opens up depressed people’s brains’, study suggests

The findings suggest psilocybin could be a real alternative to depression treatments, researchers say. The psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms helps to open up depressed people’s brains and make them less fixed in negative thinking patterns, a study has suggested. According to the study, psilocybin made the brain...
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Drug-Induced Schizophrenia Last?

There is no such thing as drug-induced schizophrenia. Although certain medications and recreational drugs may increase your risk of schizophrenia or a similar illness, they are not directly responsible for inducing the condition. If you develop schizophrenia, it is not a short-term condition. It is a chronic mental condition that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Pocono Record

Alcohol tolerance gets worse as you get older. | Something to Think About

Sláinte! The greeting that was celebrated often on St. Patrick’s Day. The word is the basic form in Irish. Variations of this toast include sláinte mhaith "good health" in Irish. In Irish, the response to sláinte is sláinte agatsa, which translates "to your health as well" Now that the day that puts beer and Irish whiskey into the spotlight has passed, I suspect it’s ok to look at the study of “Why Age and Alcohol Don’t Mix.”
DRINKS
Waterloo Journal

Doctor said it’s highly possible that a healthy young woman, who ended up in a coma after suffering a sudden medical episode, developed the undiagnosed disease as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine

The 21-year-old woman, who was described as fit and healthy, was rushed to hospital after suddenly experiencing seizures, her family said. In just two months, the 21-year-old woman, who was vaccinated against COVID, has stayed in four different hospitals as doctors try to find a diagnosis. At one point, the unfortunate woman was put into an induced coma as she was experiencing repeated seizures, her family said. The doctors have not ruled out that the unknown condition could potentially be related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Top 10 Signs of Schizophrenia?

Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that affects how people think, feel, and act. While there isn’t a single schizophrenia test, signs can point you toward a precise diagnosis. If you experience common symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations and disorganized thinking, early treatment is key for your mental health.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

There's a Depressing Link Between Where You Live And Dementia Risk

A population-based study in Australia has found that the quality of your neighborhood can be linked to the risk of developing dementia later in life. The research was based on the health data of 4,656 individuals from various states and regions between 2016 and 2020, as part of a larger study called the Healthy Brain Project. These participants were between the ages of 40 and 70, and none of them had been formally diagnosed with dementia. Breaking down the results, the authors found those who lived in wealthier neighborhoods scored significantly higher on memory tests and lower on dementia risk tests than...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is It Bipolar Disorder or ADHD?

Mood shifts, inattentiveness, and hyperactivity can occur with bipolar disorder and ADHD, yet they are separate conditions. Here’s how to tell the difference. Bipolar disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are common conditions that, on the surface, might seem different, but they can have some symptom overlap. There’s...
MENTAL HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Depression and Anxiety: How to Cope with Two Mental Illnesses

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/depression-and-anxiety-how-to-cope-with-two-mental-illnesses/. Those unfamiliar with mental disorders tend to hold the common misconception that mental illness is easy to overcome. This is simply not the case at all. These disorders are debilitating and can affect how you go about your daily life. According to the National Alliance on...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Charleston Press

Father of five, who didn’t see his doctor for year and half thinking that his upset stomach is due to lactose intolerance, was discovered to have a precancerous growth in his colon

Few weeks ago, we reported about the story when a man died of cancer after he was misdiagnosed and the cancer was not discovered and treated on time once again showing how regular medical checkups are important for everyone in early disease discovery, leading to early treatment which in some cases can prevent death.
RELATIONSHIPS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy