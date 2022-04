Temperatures are steadily warming up across the region with plenty of sunshine to go around. We’re also dealing with some breezes around 10 to 15 mph out of the south and southeast, which will help usher in warmer air throughout the day. Expect our highs to be about ten degrees warmer and closer to average for this time of year as we top out in the low to mid 70s. Dry conditions will stick around until late this evening when a few isolated showers and a stray storm is possible overnight into the early morning hours on Thursday. Overnight lows will be dipping into the mid and upper 50s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 17 HOURS AGO