ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Unsportsmanlike Conduct: USFL Week 1 recap, and the NBA Playoffs are here!

By Aaron Feeley
svinews.com
 17 hours ago

Aaron and Dahl talk the NBA playoff starting, the upcoming NFL draft,...

svinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

USFL TV Ratings Are In: Football World Reacts

The revived USFL finally played its first games this weekend with six of their eight teams playing between Saturday and Sunday. Ahead of Monday’s game between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers, the USFL tv ratings are in. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the USFL’s official account announced...
NFL
Popculture

NFL Player Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'

An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sunday’s USFL game on NBC delivered 2.153 million viewers

Not many fans were present to watch Sunday’s Gamblers-Panthers game in person. A surprisingly high number watched the game on NBC. Delayed by an hour due to weather, the game nevertheless racked up an average audience of 2.153 million. The second game of the game, Stars-Breakers on USA, pulled 771,000 viewers on average.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
The Spun

NBC Officially Announces New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Announcers

NBC’s Sunday Night Football team will look different next season. On Tuesday, NBC officially announced that its 2022 crew will consist of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. Collinsworth will remain the color commentator for NBC, which is great news considering he’s one of the best in the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tua Said About Brian Flores

When asked his opinion on former Miami head coach Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly give a glowing review. Tua is grateful that Flores welcomed him into the league as the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, but that’s about all he had to say about the former Dolphins leader.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Unsportsmanlike Conduct#Usfl#Chicago White Sox#American Football#Nba#The White Sox#Spotify
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

There’s A Growing Conspiracy Theory With Baker Mayfield

It’s been several weeks since the Cleveland Browns made their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and effectively kicked incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the curb. But Mayfield has yet to be traded, which has some people questioning what’s going on. Appearing on 97.3 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Von Miller Is Recruiting A Longtime Star To The Bills

Earlier this offseason, former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills. It didn’t take him long to start recruiting other players to join him. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Miller revealed he’s recruiting another former NFL star to Buffalo.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
Magic 1470AM

New Orleans Breakers Win Their First USFL Game

The USFL kicked off its inaugural season last weekend, and the New Orleans Breakers came out with the "W". The Breakers faced the Philidelphia Stars in their first game of the season. Both teams started the game off slow, but the action picked up in the second half. Side note:...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Shocking Jay Wright News

After 520 wins as the head coach of the Villanova Wildcats, Jay Wright is calling it a career. The latest move in a massive changing of the guard in college basketball. On Wednesday night, The Athletic’s Shams Charania first got word of Wright’s potential retirement, before it was later confirmed by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
NFL
CBS Sports

USFL Week 1 statistical leaders: Former NFL veteran Davin Bellamy dominates Stars with three-sack effort

There were several main takeaways following the USFL's inaugural weekend. Colorful jerseys, interesting camera angles, and unprecedented audio access were some of the things that stood out most. But perhaps the biggest takeaway from the USFL's opening weekend was the impressive play of several defensive units that included several standout individual performances. In all, five defenses held their opponents to under 20 points, with the Tampa Bay Bandits holding the Pittsburgh Maulers to a mere three points in Monday night's victory.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AthlonSports.com

USFL Football Games on TV Today (Monday, April 18)

Thanks to a weather-related postponement, the opening week of the reinvented USFL comes to a conclusion with a game on Monday, April 18. The Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers were originally scheduled to play on Sunday night but severe weather in the Birmingham, Alabama, area resulted in the game being postponed and moved to Monday night.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy