Unsportsmanlike Conduct: USFL Week 1 recap, and the NBA Playoffs are here!

The revived USFL finally played its first games this weekend with six of their eight teams playing between Saturday and Sunday. Ahead of Monday’s game between the Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers, the USFL tv ratings are in. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the USFL’s official account announced...
An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
Not many fans were present to watch Sunday’s Gamblers-Panthers game in person. A surprisingly high number watched the game on NBC. Delayed by an hour due to weather, the game nevertheless racked up an average audience of 2.153 million. The second game of the game, Stars-Breakers on USA, pulled 771,000 viewers on average.
There were plenty of familiar faces kick-starting the festivities over the weekend in the season-opening week of the USFL. One of those faces was former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyle Sloter. As the leading signal caller for the New Orleans Breakers, Sloter stepped under center on Sunday and helped lead the...
Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
If you have no idea that a USFL season is going on, well, now you do — thanks to a player who just cut from his team for a trivial and honestly hilarious reason that he expressed his preference for pizza over chicken salad. What?!. You might think you’ve...
NBC’s Sunday Night Football team will look different next season. On Tuesday, NBC officially announced that its 2022 crew will consist of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark. Collinsworth will remain the color commentator for NBC, which is great news considering he’s one of the best in the...
When asked his opinion on former Miami head coach Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly give a glowing review. Tua is grateful that Flores welcomed him into the league as the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, but that’s about all he had to say about the former Dolphins leader.
The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
It’s been several weeks since the Cleveland Browns made their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and effectively kicked incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the curb. But Mayfield has yet to be traded, which has some people questioning what’s going on. Appearing on 97.3 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider...
With another disappointing season behind them, the Los Angeles Lakers are waiting, and plotting, for ways to improve the state of the roster. Barring some kind of miracle, there really isn't much they can do to drastically change the team. Still, they hope a package of intriguing young players (Talen...
Earlier this offseason, former Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Von Miller signed a lucrative deal with the Buffalo Bills. It didn’t take him long to start recruiting other players to join him. During a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Miller revealed he’s recruiting another former NFL star to Buffalo.
The Los Angeles Lakers had one of the most embarrassing seasons in NBA history. After failing to make the postseason despite having a talented roster, one executive speculated to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype that changes in the front office could be imminent if the Lakers don’t experience success next season:
The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
The Cleveland Browns have had enormous difficulty trying to trade Baker Mayfield, but one team is waiting and watching in case he is ultimately released. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said on Wednesday’s edition of “Get Up!” that Mayfield would quickly join the Pittsburgh Steelers if he were released.
The USFL kicked off its inaugural season last weekend, and the New Orleans Breakers came out with the "W". The Breakers faced the Philidelphia Stars in their first game of the season. Both teams started the game off slow, but the action picked up in the second half. Side note:...
After 520 wins as the head coach of the Villanova Wildcats, Jay Wright is calling it a career. The latest move in a massive changing of the guard in college basketball. On Wednesday night, The Athletic’s Shams Charania first got word of Wright’s potential retirement, before it was later confirmed by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman.
There were several main takeaways following the USFL's inaugural weekend. Colorful jerseys, interesting camera angles, and unprecedented audio access were some of the things that stood out most. But perhaps the biggest takeaway from the USFL's opening weekend was the impressive play of several defensive units that included several standout individual performances. In all, five defenses held their opponents to under 20 points, with the Tampa Bay Bandits holding the Pittsburgh Maulers to a mere three points in Monday night's victory.
Thanks to a weather-related postponement, the opening week of the reinvented USFL comes to a conclusion with a game on Monday, April 18. The Tampa Bay Bandits and Pittsburgh Maulers were originally scheduled to play on Sunday night but severe weather in the Birmingham, Alabama, area resulted in the game being postponed and moved to Monday night.
Comments / 0