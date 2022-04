A gas leak from a propane appliance is believed to be the cause of an explosion and fire in Montville that claimed the lives of three men this week. Over the last 20 years, the number of propane-fired appliances used in Maine has grown exponentially, according to Dale Hersey, a Senior Fuel Inspector with the Maine Fuel Board. Two decades ago, the most common propane usage was for cooking, water heating, camp and gas grills. But today, the range of propane-fired appliances is broad and includes kitchen ranges, clothes dryers, furnaces, boilers, water heaters, fireplaces and electrical generators.

MONTVILLE, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO