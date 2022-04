Baltimore, MD –The Department of Human Services (DHS) today issued a warning for all holders of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards to protect their personal information against benefit fraud. DHS issues EBT cards to SNAP and TCA recipients to access their benefits. According to DHS’s Inspector General, benefit fraud is on the rise in Maryland […] The post Maryland Department of Human Services Offers Customers Ways to Protect Themselves Against EBT Card Fraud appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO