Netflix loses 200k subscribers in first quarter, expects to lose more

By Scripps National
Denver Channel
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is Netflix losing subscribers, its shares are also now tanking as a result. Netflix reported Tuesday that it lost 200,000 subscribers in its first quarter, making it the first time it...

www.thedenverchannel.com

Related
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The...
TV SHOWS
9to5Mac

Netflix blames 100M users without paid accounts for revenue and subscriber drop

In a note to shareholders, Netflix reports that its revenue growth has “slowed considerably”. This news comes after losing 200,000 subscribers last quarter and potentially two million this current quarter. The streaming giant is navigating fierce competition with other services as well as having over 40% of its user base being unpaid subscribers.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Netflix to introduce ad-supported plans in a major shift

The firm, which reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, will introduce the ad-supported plans to give customers more choice, company’s co-chief executive Reed Hastings said on the earnings call. The upcoming ad-supported plans will mark a major shift in how Netflix has previously viewed advertisement...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Primetimer

Netflix loses 200,000 subscribers, says it's planning a big password-sharing crackdown

The streamer's stock plunged 23% in after-market trading after it reported its first subscriber loss in more than a decade. Netflix also reported it lost 700,000 subscribers after suspending service in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine. In its shareholder letter, Netflix cited “the large number of households sharing accounts” as a critical factor “creating revenue growth headwinds.” “This is a big opportunity as these households are already watching Netflix and enjoying our service,” the company wrote in its letter. “Sharing likely helped fuel our growth by getting more people using and enjoying Netflix. And we’ve always tried to make sharing within a member’s household easy, with features like profiles and multiple streams. While these have been very popular, they’ve created confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared with other households.” Netflix added: “There’s a broad range of engagement when it comes to sharing households from high to occasional viewing. So while we won’t be able to monetize all of it right now, we believe it’s a large short- to mid-term opportunity.”
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Netflix CEO Signals Support for Lower-Cost, Ad-Supported Plans

Click here to read the full article. Netflix shocked the industry April 19 with its underperformance in Q1 2022: The streamer didn’t just miss its goal, it actually lost 200,000 subscribers. Presumably, it’s not unrelated that company CEO Reed Hastings announced he’s considering the biggest shakeup to Netflix’s subscription offerings since most of us ditched our DVD queues. Like Hulu, HBO Max, Peacock, and Paramount+, Netflix may introduce a lower-cost, ad-supported version. Netflix is an anomaly in its refusal to consider an ad-funded tier to date. On March 4, even Disney+ announced it would roll out a cheaper version with targeted ads. In...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Netflix stocks plunge 25% after streaming service loses 200K customers

Netflix suffered its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, causing its shares to plunge 25% in extended trading amid concerns that the pioneering streaming service may have already seen its best days. The company's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to its quarterly...
STOCKS
Deadline

Netflix Stock Takes Another Dive As Streaming Giant Posts Q1 Subscriber Reversal

Click here to read the full article. Netflix shares plummeted more than 20% in after-hours trading after the company announced that it actually lost ground in terms of subscribers, falling to 221.64 million around the world. Usually, the question when Netflix reports numbers is about how many new customers it managed to acquire. This time, its global subscriber base declined by 200,000 from where the company ended 2021, a rare reversal and far from the internal projection of 2.5 million additions in the period. It’s the first negative move for subscriber levels in more than a decade, and the pain isn’t...
STOCKS
Engadget

Netflix isn't blaming the pandemic recovery for its lost subscribers

Netflix may have benefitted from the COVID-19 pandemic, but it's not blaming its latest troubles on people leaving their homes. The company has revealed that it lost about 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, a sharp contrast from the millions of additions per quarter over the past year. However, the streaming giant said that the pandemic only "obscured the picture" — there were multiple problems hiding under the surface.
TV & VIDEOS
MarketWatch

BuzzFeed expects 30% revenue growth in the first quarter

Digital-media publisher BuzzFeed Inc. said it expects reported revenue to grow by about 30% in the current quarter. said that pro-forma revenue, which includes sales from recently acquired Complex Networks in the year-ago period, is expected to decline by a low single-digit percentage. The company also expected an adjusted loss...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Denver Channel

Netflix exploring cheaper subscription package with ads

Streaming TV viewers may start to see something they never expected on Netflix: commercials. But, it looks like desperate economic times have called for desperate measures the company has resisted for years. The shift in attitude toward ads on Netflix comes as the company released subscriber numbers in its April...
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, IBM, Disney and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Netflix — Shares of the streaming giant plummeted 25% after reporting a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter. It marked the first time Netflix reported a loss in subscribers in over a decade. The company also reported a beat on earnings but a miss on revenues.
STOCKS

