LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in the Portland neighborhood are hoping something can be done about loose dogs walking their streets. "Every morning when I walk to my car, I look around a little bit to make sure the dog isn't there because it's happened in the past where I'm getting in my car and the dog sort of comes out of nowhere and I have to jump in really quickly," Caleb Brooks said Tuesday. "There have been a few instances of the dog killing local cats and attacking other dogs. The police were called one day after it attacked a man who was walking through the alley."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO