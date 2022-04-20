ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Canada inflation surges more than expected in March, hitting 31-year high

By Julie Gordon
Reuters
Reuters
 19 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rchvb_0fEcPECr00

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada’s annual inflation rate accelerated faster than expected in March, hitting a 31-year high amid broad price pressures, official data showed on Wednesday, pointing toward another oversized rate hike from the Bank of Canada in June.

The headline rate hit 6.7% in March, well above analyst expectations of 6.1% and a full percentage point higher than in February. It was the 12th consecutive month above the central bank’s 1-3% control range and just short of the 6.9% hit in January 1991.

The higher-than-expected number increases the likelihood of the Bank of Canada making another large rate hike when it next meets in June. The bank raised rates by half a percentage point last week and said more increases were coming to fight inflation.

“I think a 50-basis-point rate hike was always likely in June. ... This cements it,” said Andrew Kelvin, chief Canada strategist at TD Securities. He added that a 75-basis-point move would still be unlikely.

The Canadian dollar rose to a three-week high of 1.2503 to the greenback, or 79.98 U.S. cents, after the data.

Countries around the world are grappling with hot inflation coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic amid booming demand and supply chain bottlenecks. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has put pressure on key commodity prices, adding to the pinch.

Canadian gasoline prices were up 11.8% on the month in March and 39.8% on the year, as global oil prices surged on the Ukraine conflict. Food prices jumped 8.7% on the year, with pasta and cereal products up on wheat futures, Statscan said.

Statscan noted continued price pressures on housing and said a very tight labor market was driving wage inflation. Durable goods rose at the fastest rate since 1982, driven by vehicle and furniture prices.

“That’s just broadening inflation. That’s a tight economy and tight labor market,” said Jimmy Jean, chief economist at Desjardin Group. “It screams for the Bank of Canada to maintain that accelerated pace of normalization.”

Governor Tiff Macklem last week said the central bank would continue to act “forcefully” if needed. Money markets see a 65% chance the Bank of Canada will go ahead with a second 50-basis-point hike. It typically increases by 25 basis points.

The CPI common measure, which the Bank of Canada says is the best gauge of the economy’s performance, rose to 2.8% from a revised 2.7% in February. CPI trim was 4.7% and CPI median was 3.8%.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Headline Inflation#The Bank Of Canada#Td Securities#Canadian
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Country That Has The Most Oil

The battle over access to crude oil has been front-page news recently. Sanctions against Russia have cut its exports. This, in turn, has made the price of oil rocket above $100, which is near a record set just over a decade ago. The COVID-19 pandemic in China has dropped global demand recently, This has helped […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
AOL Corp

The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy