Carmel, IN

Carmel PD search for suspect after $1700 worth of items stolen from Walgreens

By Izzy Karpinski
 19 hours ago

CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are investigating a theft earlier this month at a local Walgreens.

According to the Carmel Police Department, someone stole $1,700 worth of merchandise from the Walgreens at 1424 S. Range Line Road on Monday, April 11. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m.

Police provided surveillance image of the suspect, seen below.

Provided by Carmel PD

If you have any information, please contact Officer D. Matthews at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-22949.

