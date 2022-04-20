Carmel PD search for suspect after $1700 worth of items stolen from Walgreens
CARMEL, Ind. — Police in Carmel are investigating a theft earlier this month at a local Walgreens.
According to the Carmel Police Department, someone stole $1,700 worth of merchandise from the Walgreens at 1424 S. Range Line Road on Monday, April 11. The incident happened around 7:15 p.m.
Police provided surveillance image of the suspect, seen below.
If you have any information, please contact Officer D. Matthews at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 2022-22949.
