Utter-hair-ly ridiculous! Hilarious snaps capture animals with VERY questionable cuts

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 19 hours ago

We've all had a bad hair day or two, but nothing as cute as these furry disasters.

Reddit users from around the world have shared some hilarious snaps of animals with quirky and crazy hair styles.

Among the bizarre pictures is an adorable dog that looks like he has a square head and an alpaca that appears to be wearing a wig.

There is also a corgi who was given a dramatic haircut that makes him look like a bone, and a hamster channelling his inner Albert Einstein.

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the best examples that will make you feel better if you have any hairs out of place...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PxMjQ_0fEcOknG00
No wonder he looks glum! Reddit users from around the world have shared hilarious animal hair styles, including this little puppy who was given a square hair cut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dtfc0_0fEcOknG00
Extreme trim! Pembroke Welsh Corgi's are known for their thick fur but this little guy looks like he's wearing flurry trousers and a crop top 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HlPmg_0fEcOknG00
Cheeese! This smiley alpaca looks very pleased with his long wig like hair and his gleaming white teeth 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w84o1_0fEcOknG00
Why so sad? This adorable puppy doesn't look like he appreciates his new smart square hair style 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WIGeU_0fEcOknG00
What are you looking at? This grumpy pooch doesn't look very proud of his grandad combover 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vx2Uy_0fEcOknG00
Just face it, I look ridiculous! This angry cat has a right to be annoyed, her owner decided to shave off her fur only leaving it on her face 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqQc5_0fEcOknG00
Genius! This little hamster's unruly hair makes it look like he's channelling Albert Einstein  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lgozO_0fEcOknG00
Need the house painted? This dog is always dressed for work in his build in overalls with cute suspenders 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1kOl_0fEcOknG00
Is that you, Boris? This little yellow canary has copied the hair style of the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson but he's not fooling anyone
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AuHK2_0fEcOknG00
What a mop! This cool pooch just came back from the hairdressers with this, not many dogs can pull off a blonde afro 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SG9It_0fEcOknG00
Is it a sheep? is it a cloud? No it's a rabbit! This cutie must be very warm under that thick ball of fluff 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2odO62_0fEcOknG00
Wind swept! Someone has probably rubbed a balloon all over this little guy for this hilarious snap and we appreciate it 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qziQX_0fEcOknG00
Somebody knit him a sweater! This dog looks like he is rocking some really funky white fur boots 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eF9uK_0fEcOknG00
Thinking outside the box! This poor little fellow must be the laughing stock of the dog park as he looks like he is made from Lego
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00x0TC_0fEcOknG00
Bowl cut: This photogenic sloth looks very smug with his stylish new toupee, which we are surprised has stayed on seems he spends most of his life hanging upside down in the trees
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4jDv_0fEcOknG00
This guy just caught a glimpse in the mirror! Somehow this monkey is pulling off the cute bedhead look 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Skt8C_0fEcOknG00
This bird looks like he just got an electric shock! However we are fans of his quirky looking mohawk 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395y5Z_0fEcOknG00
Elvis has left the building.. and has come back looking like a little furry rabbit. This guy is definitely going to be a heartbreaker 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKri1_0fEcOknG00
Roooaar! Oh wait.. it's a little kitty! This cat looks like a big scary lion with her cute new hair cut 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSdg2_0fEcOknG00
This horse is bringing the fringe back! The straight blunt cut strangely looks great on this black beauty 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27w65a_0fEcOknG00
This little pooch looks like a fury lollipop with his shaven body and round furry face but he pulls it off 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2DIh_0fEcOknG00
Peek-a-boo! This lama isn't able to see but he manages to pull it off as a quirky new hair trend 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pBiLT_0fEcOknG00
Sia? This hamster hides her face with a large wig as a way to maintain her anonymity and privacy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTP05_0fEcOknG00
Are those highlights? This cool horse looks like he could stand in for Justin Bieber on a world tour 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vu1OS_0fEcOknG00
This dogs name is Karen and she would like to speak to the manager! She has definitely just enjoyed a fresh blow dry 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=383KxZ_0fEcOknG00
Not a morning person? We've all had hard days, but nothing as hard as this cat has been through 

Comments

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

