'The ultimate waste': Young people say no to TikTok, social media

York News-Times
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGen Z are known for being glued...

yorknewstimes.com

psychologytoday.com

Social Media Withdrawal Symptoms Differ in Older and Younger People

The nature of digital withdrawal effects differs depending on how a person uses their technology. One study found that older participants reported distress upon removing their mobile devices, while younger people reported feeling better. High levels of digital access can be damaging to psychological wellbeing. Over the past two decades,...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps
CBS Chicago

TikTok Doctor Jennifer Lincoln takes her knowledge to social media

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You may recognize Dr. Jennifer Lincoln from her viral TikToks.She's amassed an audience of over 2.6 million followers on the app by teaching sexual and reproductive health in small, digestible videos. CBS 2's Jamaica Ponder sat down with Dr. Lincoln to learn more. When asked why is social media such a useful platform for the information and how does it makes it easier to connect, the doctor said it was a natural choice."When Americans are on their phones for over two hours every day, that's a great place to put good information and unfortunately there's a lot of misinformation,...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Complex

Vince Staples Reacts to Viral Clip of White Popeyes Customer Shouting Racial Slur and Threatening to Hang Employee

In a viral clip that’s been making the rounds in recent days, a white Popeyes customer is seen repeatedly shouting “n****r” and threatening to physically harm an employee. While readily available updates on the incident have grown sparse, the video’s continued circulation has spurred a larger conversation about racist (and often violent) behavior.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Canadian Home Depot is slammed for posting staff notice that warned about 'white privilege' and included a checklist for workers who are 'white, male, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied and heterosexual'

A Home Depot in Canada has sparked calls for a boycott over its notice to staffers explaining the concept of 'white privilege', including a privilege checklist for employees who are white, male, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied and heterosexual. The controversial leaflet is titled 'Leading Practices: Unpacking privilege' and includes Home Depot's...
BUSINESS
Daily Fort Worth

“Are you born in the United States?” Allegedly drunk, psychology professor at the ‘most liberal college in America’ was caught on video disturbing local business employees saying racial and offending comments

Described by The Atlantic as the ‘most liberal college in America’ few years ago and by P. Review as “one of the most distinctive colleges in the nation,” the Reed College recently gathered a lot of attention nationwide after a Reed College professor was seen in a viral video making offensive and racist comments at a local business drive-thru while in his vehicle and allegedly drunk. Few days after the video was posted on TikTok, the college made their first public announcement informing everyone they are aware of the incident supporting the victims in the video.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
KVIA

Home Depot: Worksheet on privilege gone viral not authorized

NEW YORK (AP) — Home Depot says a worksheet about privilege that went viral is an unauthorized document from the home improvement company’s Canada division. The worksheet was posted by an anonymous Twitter account with the handle “Libs of TikTok.” It has nearly 600,000 followers and focuses on ridiculing liberals. It posted a photo of the worksheet entitled “Unpacking Privilege” on Tuesday, declaring the company had gone “woke.” The worksheet laid out different types of privilege, from social privilege and white privilege to cisgender privilege. Home Depot says it supports diversity in its ranks but the material was not created or approved by its corporate diversity, equity and inclusion department.
BUSINESS
ABC News

Mom warns of COVID-19 misinformation after she says she became anti-vaccine influencer

As experts warn about the spread of COVID-19 misinformation in online parent groups, one mom is speaking out about how she inadvertently became an anti-vaccine influencer. Heather Simpson of Dallas, Texas, said she turned to wellness groups and became an online influencer almost overnight when she posted anti-vaccine beliefs on Facebook after watching an anti-vaccine documentary.
DALLAS, TX
Fast Company

Oreo continues its LGBTQ+ allyship despite the culture war against ‘woke’ companies

The latest piece of work from award-winning filmmaker Alice Wu (The Half Of It, Saving Face) is a short film about coming out. We meet a young man who appears to be stumbling through his coming-out process to his parents. But there’s a twist that extends this story from the traditional coming-out story to illustrate a larger point about the process, the struggle, and the challenges that don’t end after that first conversation. It’s also an Oreo ad.
BUSINESS

