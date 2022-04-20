ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Dewey School Approved As Blue Ribbon School

By Tom Tingerthal
kchi.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDewey School has been approved as a Blue Ribbon School....

kchi.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

School leaders celebrate Jim Pearson renovations with ribbon cutting

Alexander City Schools and community leaders celebrated the completion of renovations at Jim Pearson Elementary School on Thursday, marking the end of a nearly two-year construction project for the school district. The board of education met with the school’s faculty, staff and construction teams to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating...
EDUCATION
Western Iowa Today

Audubon School Board approves teacher salary settlement

(Audubon) Teachers in the Audubon School District will receive a 3.27% salary increase for next year. In addition to the teacher salaries rising, Superintendent Eric Trager says non-certified staff will receive a $1.00 per hour raise. They also approved bonuses for licensed staff not included in the Governor’s teacher retention bonuses. “There were several of our licensed staff that did not qualify for that. They had a pretty narrow definition of who qualified as a teacher so for example our school counselors didn’t qualify, our school social worker, our teacher leaders, those folks didn’t qualify. We asked the board a bonus for those folks that didn’t qualify for the Governor’s bonus and the board approved that as well. We have our package of salary increases pretty well completed and contracts are going out. We are excited to have that behind us and we hope we’ve done right by our employees this year.”
AUDUBON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy