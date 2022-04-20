Sneak preview of the new indie bookstore Howling Pages available this weekend in Portage Park, as doors will open April 23 for Seventh Corner Gallery art show; official store opening set for May 13

An “Art Around Town” art auction and winter wine down event was held Friday at Open Door Gallery in Sturgis and included a silent auction of work featured in the city’s 2021 “Art Around Town” outdoor exhibit. Ryan Conrod, event coordinator for Sturgis Downtown Development Authority, said the event went well. Rain kept attendance down from the previous year, he said, but the event managed to bring in the same amount of funds as last year at $1,200. ...

STURGIS, MI ・ 29 DAYS AGO