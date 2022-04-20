Sneak preview of the new indie bookstore Howling Pages available this weekend in Portage Park, as doors will open April 23 for Seventh Corner Gallery art show; official store opening set for May 13
The community can get a sneak preview of the new indie bookstore Howling Pages, at 4354 N. Milwaukee Ave., during a pop-up art show from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Howling Pages, which will be selling graphic novels, indie comics and printed art, is not scheduled to officially open...nadignewspapers.com
Comments / 0