Richmond, VA

RVA Street Art Festival returns to Richmond for first time in 5 years

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 19 hours ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The RVA Street Art Festival is set to return for its fifth edition this year.

The festival, created in 2012, was originally supposed to celebrate its fifth installment in April 2020 , but was postponed due to the pandemic. The city now gets to celebrate ten years since the inaugural festival.

In the spot where at all began, the Power Plant building along the Haxall Canal will host the event from September 16 through 18.

Richmond’s biggest outdoor art gallery has become one of the city’s most visited and photographed areas. This fall, the festival will bring another fresh dose of color and creativity to Richmond.

“When we first did this in 2012, we weren’t sure if the murals would last two years. So to still see them here ten years later and the wow factor it still has for visitors is a treat every time I walk or bike through here,” said festival co-founder Jon Baliles.

“It has been an incredible run. But we as a Board decided that it was time to give the building a new look and celebrate the incredible growth of street art and the number of local artists that call RVA home and do murals not only here but all over the country,” said festival co-founder Ed Trask.

The festival supports local youth art education by raising money and awareness for community and public school art organizations and initiatives.

RVA Street Art Festival bringing color and flair to The Diamond

Previous editions of the RVA Street Art Festival were held at Haxall Canal Hydro Plant (2012), GRTC Bus Depot (2013), Manchester Silos (2016) and The Diamond (2017).

Interested artists can submit their applications to participate in the festival here .

