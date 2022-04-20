Big names to perform at the Great American Comedy Festival

Patrick Carlin, a comedy writer, author, podcaster and brother of the late George Carlin, has died. He was 90.
Kelly Carlin, Patrick’s niece and George’s daughter, shared the news of Patrick’s death Saturday on Twitter.More from The Hollywood ReporterCatherine Spaak, Leading Lady of Italian Films, Dies at 77Rio Hackford, 'Treme,' 'Swingers' Actor and New Orleans Club Owner, Dies at 51Jay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director for Broadway, Dies at 71
“My dear Uncle Patrick has moved onto the spirit world,” she wrote. “He’s currently spinning tunes, smoking a jay w/my Aunt Marlane and shooting the shit w/ his brother. He was a philosopher...
Comments / 0