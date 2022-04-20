ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

Big names to perform at the Great American Comedy Festival

By Cody Ronnfeldt
norfolkneradio.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK - After a two year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Great American Comedy Festival is back with some very well-known comedians that can make you laugh until you cry. It starts out on Thursday, June 16th...

www.norfolkneradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
extratv

'Seinfeld,' 'Sopranos' Actress Rae Allen Dies at 95

Veteran actress Rae Allen, who was in the original Broadway production of "Damn Yankees," died Wednesday at 95. Allen's rep confirmed to THR that she died in her sleep. In a statement, he said, “I had the pleasure of representing Rae Allen for over 20 years. She [was] one the most gifted actresses I have ever had the pleasure of working with. I will be forever grateful to have been a part of her incredible journey.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Irish Gangster Who Became an ‘NCIS’ Actor Is Adapting His Life Story for TV With ‘Silicon Valley’ Co-Creators

Click here to read the full article. Richie Stephens has turned his real-life path to redemption, from Irish gangster to an actor with guest roles on series like “NCIS” and “Blue Bloods,” into the upcoming book “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety: My Life in 12 Steps.” And now, “Silicon Valley” co-creators John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky have signed on to develop a TV series based on the personal account, with Stephens involved as well. “The Gangster’s Guide to Sobriety,” set to be released on May 24 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, tells the true story of...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Norfolk, NE
Norfolk, NE
Entertainment
Deadline

Scoey Mitchell Dies: TV’s ‘Barefoot In The Park’ Actor, Comedian Was 92

Click here to read the full article. Scoey Mitchell, the comedian and actor whose busy television career in the 1970s including a co-starring role in a groundbreaking comedy series adaptation of Neil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park, died March 19 at a health care facility in Torrance, California. He was 92. His death was announced by his brother, the jazz pianist Billy Mitchell, who posted the news on Facebook. “He had a very successful and colorful career during 70s and 80s as an actor, writer and film director,” Billy Mitchell wrote. “He sacrificed much in the struggle to get blacks behind...
TORRANCE, CA
Deadline

‘The Neighborhood’: Meg DeLoatch Exits As Showrunner Of CBS Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg DeLoatch has left CBS’ The Neighborhood after serving as executive producer and showrunner on the current fourth season, which has wrapped production. Search is under way for a new showrunner of the popular multi-camera comedy, which already has been renewed for a fifth season. DeLoatch will focus on development under her overall deal with The Neighborhood producer CBS Studios. Family Reunion creator/executive producer DeLoatch joined The Neighborhood last June, replacing series creator/executive producer/showrunner Jim Reynolds, who exited the comedy series, headlined by Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, at the end of Season 3. Changes...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Johnny Carson Biopic Series Starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt From David Milch & Jay Roach Hits Marketplace

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The story of one of America’s most beloved TV personalities, Johnny Carson, may finally be coming to the screen. A high-profile series, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Carson, written by Deadwood creator David Milch and to be directed by Jay Roach, was recently taken out and has been heating up the premium marketplace. The project, titled King Of Late Night, is a co-production between wiip and Anonymous Content. The series will follow the life and career of late-night TV pioneer Johnny Carson from New York to Los Angeles to the Las Vegas strip. King...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Koechner
Person
Dick Smothers
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
TV & VIDEOS
KARE

Who's performing at the Oscars? Big-name singers join list

LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday's Oscars, the show's producers announced Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform her nominated song “Be Alive” from “King Richard,” and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform “No Time To Die” from the James Bond film of the same name.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Show#Stables#The Office
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Just for Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy Festival

The Just For Laughs comedy festival, run by a consortium led by ICM and Howie Mandel, is returning this summer with live audiences in comedy clubs and arenas in Montreal. After a two-year hiatus during the pandemic where JFL held fully virtual comedy events, the festival is returning to a physical event and traditional venues like Place des Arts, Gesu, L’Olympia and L’Astral. The Montreal festival no longer has to scale down and rejig its format because global comics, including from New York City and Los Angeles, could not attend due to travel bans in place during the COVID-19 crisis.More from...
Laredo Morning Times

John Mulaney, Hasan Minhaj, Chelsea Handler to Perform at Just For Laughs Comedy Festival

“We are overjoyed to be able to bring the preeminent Just For Laughs Festival back to Montréal this summer, for a historic milestone festival” Just For Laughs president Bruce Hills said in a statement on Tuesday. “We share in the world’s heaviness right now, and as leaders in the comedy industry, we are hopeful that we can provide some much-needed levity and premium quality laughter for all audiences, industry and artists planning to gather in Montréal this July.”
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Kevin Bacon Joins Netflix’s ‘Leave the World Behind’ – Film News in Brief

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Bacon and Farrah Mackenzie have joined Netflix’s “Leave the World Behind,” joining Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke and Myha’la Herrold in the film based on the bestselling novel by Rumaan Alam. The story revolves around a couple vacationing in a rental house on Long Island, who are surprised when the homeowners arrive bearing news of a mysterious blackout. Sam Esmail writes and directs, and the Obamas’ production Higher Ground recently came on as an executive producer. The novel was a finalist for the National Book Award. ‘High Noon,’ Gary Cooper to Be Honored at...
MOVIES
KPBS

GREAT PERFORMANCES: The Conductor

Premieres Friday, March 25, 2022 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, March 27 at 2 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On Demand. GREAT PERFORMANCES “The Conductor” tells the story of the first female conductor of a major symphony, Marin Alsop. Documenting Alsop’s journey from playing the violin as an ambitious nine-year-old who longed to conduct, to attending Juilliard, to creating her own all-female string orchestra and swing band, to ultimately becoming music director of Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Despite repeated rejection from the classical music establishment, Alsop persevered and blazed her own trail which gained her attention as a conductor and opened new opportunities for her that led to studying with legendary composer Leonard Bernstein.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Patrick Carlin, Comedy Writer and Brother of George Carlin, Dies at 90

Patrick Carlin, a comedy writer, author, podcaster and brother of the late George Carlin, has died. He was 90. Kelly Carlin, Patrick’s niece and George’s daughter, shared the news of Patrick’s death Saturday on Twitter.More from The Hollywood ReporterCatherine Spaak, Leading Lady of Italian Films, Dies at 77Rio Hackford, 'Treme,' 'Swingers' Actor and New Orleans Club Owner, Dies at 51Jay Binder, Top-Notch Casting Director for Broadway, Dies at 71 “My dear Uncle Patrick has moved onto the spirit world,” she wrote. “He’s currently spinning tunes, smoking a jay w/my Aunt Marlane and shooting the shit w/ his brother. He was a philosopher...
CELEBRITIES
Bensalem Times

Bensalem students audition, perform in BCMEA Festival

Thirty-one Bensalem High School and 16 Robert K. Shafer Middle School music students successfully auditioned and were selected to the Bucks County Music Educators Association County-Wide Festival that took place March 17-19. The audition is highly competitive and many of them placed very high in rank. These young musicians had...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy