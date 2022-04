The Texas Rangers rough start to the 2022 season continues as they fell to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night by a final score of 6-2 at T-Mobile Park. The Rangers were punched in the mouth right away. With one out in the first inning, Texas starter Jon Gray hit Ty France with a pitch then walked Jesse Winker. Eugenio Suárez followed with a three-run home run, which turned out to be all the Mariners needed to secure victory.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO