Hy-Vee supports local food banks

By Linda Cook
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee, Inc. continues to help families in need with a new fundraiser aimed at supporting local food banks across its eight-state region. All money raised will provide immediate assistance to families in need and support the increased demand for food after recent reductions in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Banks#Food Pantries#Nutrition#Charity#Hy Vee Inc#Food Bank Fridays
