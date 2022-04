Another senior Russian commander has reportedly been killed in the latest blow for Vladmir Putin’s war on Ukraine. Captain Alexander Chirva died from wounds sustained in a battle with Ukrainian defenders, according to the governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev. Chirva was the commander of Caesar Kunikov, a landing ship in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Mr Razvozhayev told Russia’s state-owned TASS news agency: “Today we said goodby to Alexander Grigorievich Chirva.“His courage, professionalism and experience saved the lives of the crew members.”It has not been confirmed when he died, but reports suggest that it could have happened following Ukrainian...

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO