ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

West Ham's London Stadium call in extra police officers and stewards over fears THOUSANDS of ticketless Frankfurt fans will turn up for their Europa League semi-final, after the Germans bought 30,000 to the Nou Camp for win over Barcelona

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 hours ago

West Ham United are keen to ensure their Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt passes without trouble, with extra police officers called in to help control potential unrest in the stands.

There are fears that the German side will bring over thousands of ticketless supporters for the first leg of the tie on Thursday week, after 30,000 arrived for their quarter-final success over Barcelona.

But discussions have already taken place and are continuing between both clubs, the London Stadium operators and police over how to control the much anticipated clash.

Extra stewards are also set to be put in place for what will be one of the biggest matches hosted at the ground since West Ham moved in from Upton Park ahead of the 2016-17 season.

According to the Mirror there will be 'enhanced steward and security resources and this will be integrated with significant police planning.'

Chaos ensued during Frankfurt's quarter-final victory at Barcelona when around 15,000 of the travelling fans were able to buy tickets in the home areas of the stadium leading to Nou Camp president Joan Laporta calling the situation a 'disgrace' that left him 'feeling embarrassed'.

Barcelona boss Xavi claimed the breach had an impact on the overall result of the tie, with Frankfurt's 3-2 win on the night allowing them to progress 4-3 on aggregate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suK4f_0fEcLWQB00
West Ham are preparing for an increased police presence for their semi-final with Frankfurt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vdzN7_0fEcLWQB00
Extra stewards inside the stadium are also set to be deployed for the Europa League tie

Xavi said: 'The players did not feel like they were playing at home.

'It's not an excuse, but the atmosphere conditioned us. We were not comfortable. I had a bad feeling from the first moment when we got on the bus at the hotel and we did not feel at home.'

Chances of a similar event were heightened when West Ham had initially claimed that any unsold tickets offered to club members would go on general sale on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=305MU8_0fEcLWQB00
Frankfurt fans found their way into the home areas during their quarter-final win at Barcelona
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPhFj_0fEcLWQB00
Barca boss Xavi insisted the number of away fans at the Nou Camp had an impact on the tie

However, with the match being one of the Hammers' biggest in years it is expected that any home seats will be sold out before the tickets become up for grabs for anybody to purchase.

West Ham have enjoyed a memorable European campaign having already eliminated Sevilla and Lyon in the knock-out stages of the Europa League.

Should they triumph in the last four they will reach a first European final since the Cup-Winners' Cup in 1976 as they look to taste continental glory since winning the now defunct competition in 1965.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPE3N_0fEcLWQB00
West Ham United are looking to reach their first major European final since 1976

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Iceland women's captain Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir slams 'embarrassing' and 'disrespectful' decision for them to have to play two games at 7,000 seater Manchester City Academy Stadium at the European Championships

Iceland captain Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir has labelled the use of the Manchester City Academy Stadium at the women's European Championships as 'embarrassing' and 'disrespectful'. The stadium, which hosts Manchester City Women's games, is the tournament's smallest ground and will stage three group matches, including Iceland's fixtures with Belgium and Italy...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Barcelona lose at home AGAIN as Lucas Perez's second-half strike gives LaLiga minnows Cadiz a memorable win at the Nou Camp - and deals a blow to Xavi's hopes of a top-four finish

Barcelona's singing section boycotted the team's home game against Cadiz and missed the side's worst performance so far under Xavi as the relegation strugglers ran out 1-0 winners. Barca are in a four-team race to get into the Champions League places with Betis, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid. This result is...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Laporta
Person
Xavi
Daily Mail

'I'm not going to stand there in a blazer sipping a gin and tonic': After becoming the first black president of a county, new Gloucestershire chief David Lawrence is eager to rid cricket of its beige suits and stuffiness

The new president of Gloucestershire sits in the Bristol pavilion, his right foot encased in a protective boot after one stringent workout too many, and contemplates a very different approach to county cricket officialdom. 'I'm not going to stand there in a blazer sipping a gin and tonic,' says David...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta angrily CONFRONTS a Blues fan at full-time after their 4-2 defeat by Arsenal... with supporter appearing to bemoan lack of fight shown by Thomas Tuchel's men at Stamford Bridge

A furious Cesar Azpilicueta was involved in an ugly confrontation with a Chelsea supporter following their shock 4-2 defeat at home to Arsenal. The Spain international endured mixed fortunes at Stamford Bridge, scoring the Blues' second to draw the game level at 2-2 before conceding a stoppage-time penalty which Bukayo Saka converted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The famous Anfield ball boy who helped Trent Alexander-Arnold take his quick corner in Liverpool's historic Champions League comeback against Barcelona is now carving out a career of his own... with 40 goals for the Reds Under-18s this season!

Oakley Cannonier, the ball boy who shot to fame for his small part in Liverpool's famous 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona, has scored his 40th goal of the season. The 17-year-old has notched twice for the Reds in their 5-1 win over Wolves in their Under-18 Premier League clash to continue his impressive season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Europa League#London Stadium#Nou Camp#Steward#Germans#Eintracht Frankfurt#Mirror
Daily Mail

Manchester United condemn 'completely unacceptable' chants from fans mocking the Hillsborough Disaster during loss to Liverpool and vow to 'educate' supporters about the tragedy in 1989

Manchester United have condemned the behaviour of fans who sang offensive chants about the Hillsborough Disaster at Liverpool on Tuesday as 'completely unacceptable'. Video footage has emerged of a section of United fans taunting their rivals over the tragedy that claimed 97 lives in 1989 during their 4-0 defeat at Anfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel blames Chelsea's PITCH for catalogue of gaffes in 4-2 defeat by Arsenal… with Blues conceding 11 goals in their last three matches at Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel hit out the state of the pitch, fumed at his error-strewn team and sympathised with angry fans as Chelsea crumbled to a third home defeat in a row. 'You cannot win football games like this,' snapped Tuchel after Arsenal's 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge. 'It's impossible to do these things in consecutive matches and we're doing it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'As long as we stay in games and keep fighting in games then anything is possible': Frank Lampard focusing on the positives after Everton secure last-gasp draw with Leicester and move four points clear of the drop zone

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists 'anything is possible' if his relegation-threatened side continue to show the fight which saw them grab a late point in a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester. Richarlison snatched the equaliser - his 50th for the club on his 146th appearance - in the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson believes Sean Dyche's shock sacking has given the players a 'jolt' in their relegation fight and says the change of management can be a 'trigger' to help them avoid the drop

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson believes the sacking of Sean Dyche may have been the wake-up call his players needed in their battle against relegation. The Clarets have won only four Premier League games all season and are four points adrift of safety with seven games remaining. Dyche paid the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Bukayo Saka claims he 'had to go down' to win Arsenal a late penalty in their 4-2 triumph at Chelsea because Cesar Azpilicueta 'was holding me for five seconds'... and admits Blues captain is 'going to be angry' with controversial call

Bukayo Saka claimed he 'had to go down' after a tussle with Cesar Azpilicueta to win and score a late penalty in Arsenal's 4-2 triumph at Chelsea. The Gunners picked up a stunning victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, taking the lead twice in the first half through Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith-Rowe before equalisers from Timo Werner and Azpilicueta pegged them back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to regain 2nd; Burnley-Southampton

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Barcelona tries to regain second place and stay in position to secure a Champions League place next season when it visits sixth-place Real Sociedad in the Spanish league. Barcelona is one point behind Atlético Madrid with two games in hand. Sevilla, sitting in fourth place tied on points with Barcelona, visits second-to-last place Levante. Barcelona is coming off two consecutive home losses — to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League and to Cádiz in the Spanish league. It hadn’t lost two matches in a row at home since 2003. Sociedad is unbeaten in five straight matches, with three victories. It is five points from the final Champions League spot. Cádiz, one point from the relegation zone, hosts eighth-place Athletic Bilbao.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Veteran NRL reporter launches vicious spray at rival journalists after being roasted for controversial Kalyn Ponga story - as Knights star's dad insults him at press conference

A veteran NRL reporter has called out fellow journalists who he believes 'make a living out of rubbishing stories' and 'swallow fabricated lines clubs sell them' after he was widely panned for his coverage of Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga. News Corp's Dean 'Bulldog' Ritchie, who has covered rugby league for...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'If we don't win all the games, Liverpool will be champions': Man City need to be PERFECT to win the title, insists Pep Guardiola after beating Brighton... as he hails Jurgen Klopp's side as 'one of the best teams in the history of football'

Pep Guardiola maintained that Manchester City have to complete a perfect run-in if they are to hold off Liverpool in the pulsating title race. The defending Premier League champions overcame Brighton with three second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva. The Etihad Stadium was nervous before Mahrez's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Merson and Jamie Redknapp insist Arsenal are now FAVOURITES to pip rivals Tottenham to final Champions League spot after win at Chelsea... but Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink still backs Antonio Conte's men due to Harry Kane

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson believes Arsenal now have it back 'in their hands' to qualify for next season's Champions League after they won a six-goal thriller at Chelsea. Eddie Nketiah's brace, Emile Smith Rowe's wonderfully taken goal and Bukayo Saka's stoppage-time penalty helped the Gunners end a run of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

339K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy