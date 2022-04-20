ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ruben Loftus-Cheek may get another chance in midfield after Mateo Kovacic's injury, and Eddie Nketiah looks set to continue up front as Gunners look to rebound from three straight losses... how Arsenal and Chelsea could line up for crucial top-four clash

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 hours ago

Chelsea, three days after beating Crystal Palace at Wembley to reach the FA Cup semi-final, are straight back into Premier League action when they host Arsenal on Wednesday.

Although the Blues are unlikely to finish higher or lower than third, there will be little complacency from Thomas Tuchel's side ahead of three games in nine days against the Gunners, West Ham and Manchester United.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have loads to play for, lying in fifth and three points behind bitter rivals Tottenham with a game in hand and Champions League football on the line.

So ahead of the Premier League clash, Sportsmail predicts both sides' likely starting XI at Stamford Bridge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BwSOs_0fEcLVXS00
Chelsea and Arsenal will face off in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5Jgp_0fEcLVXS00
The Blues beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okBAO_0fEcLVXS00
The Gunners have lost three successive league matches after losing 1-0 against Southampton

CHELSEA (3-4-1-2)

GOALKEEPER - Edouard Mendy

Kepa's the cup keeper, Mendy's the No 1. No doubt.

RIGHT CENTRE BACK - Andreas Christensen

Despite apparently agreeing a summer move to Barcelona on a free transfer, the Dane is, perhaps surprisingly, tending to play ahead of youngster Trevoh Chalobah. His place is hardly certain, though.

CENTRE BACK - Thiago Silva

Given a rest for almost all of the FA Cup win, the evergreen and elegant Brazilian will help marshal the Blues defence.

LEFT CENTRE BACK - Antonio Rudiger

Big Toni, who else? Almost always excellent, in terms of both performance and durability. 47 games so far this season - and counting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CkinK_0fEcLVXS00
Centre half Andreas Christensen (left) is at risk of rotation with Trevoh Chalobah but could play

RIGHT WING BACK - Cesar Azpilicueta

With Reece James potentially rested and not yet up to the physical rigours of wing-back after injury, club captain 'Dave' will keep his place.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD - N'Golo Kante

Kante has been a bit off his game recently, but helped lock the semi-final up on Monday and remains a top-class operator.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD - Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Mateo Kovacic's ankle knock will keep him out for two weeks and Jorginho was criticised for slow play by Thomas Tuchel, who admitted the Italian has played a lot of minutes. Loftus-Cheek could be given a chance after a fine cameo at Wembley.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20q5JS_0fEcLVXS00
Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who scored against Palace, may get another chance in the Blues midfield

LEFT WING BACK - Marcos Alonso

With Ben Chilwell out after knee surgery and Kenedy and Malang Sarr not really viable options as wing-back, Alonso is pretty much the sole candidate. Has impressed in recent weeks with seemingly more defensive diligence.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD - Mason Mount

Has a new trim and is looking confident on the pitch, too. Scored Chelsea's second against the Eagles on Sunday and is a key cog for the team.

STRIKER - Kai Havertz

This fixture was primed for Romelu Lukaku to return after he bullied the Gunners defence earlier this season. But a disappointing cameo against Crystal Palace - missing an open goal - will likely see Havertz battle on.

STRIKER - Timo Werner

Werner received player of the match in the FA Cup semi and is a willing presser, a hard worker and makes dangerous runs. With Christian Pulisic's form inconsistent, he might well be in Chelsea's best XI.

ARSENAL (4-2-3-1)

GOALKEEPER - Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale is one of the safest names on the team sheet and barring injury or illness, will keep the No 1 spot from Bernd Leno.

RIGHT BACK - Cedric Soares

Although Mikel Arteta admitted in his press conference that Takehiro Tomiyasu is 'very, very close' to a return after 12 league games out with a calf injury, Cedric is likely to continue, at least for now.

CENTRE BACK - Benjamin White

White is prone to lapses in concentration like 'pretending to be injured' in the lead-up to Jan Bednarek's goal in a 1-0 loss at Southampton, leading to criticism from Dion Dublin. But he's 24 and will learn from those experiences. A long-term safe bet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aHy45_0fEcLVXS00
Right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu will be assessed and could replace Portuguese Cedric Soares
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=311p33_0fEcLVXS00
The defender has missed 12 league games after picking up an injury against Manchester City

CENTRE BACK - Gabriel

Like White, Gabriel has locked down his slot in the back four. A key defensive leader and gives you the threat of a goal or assist now and then too.

LEFT BACK - Nuno Tavares

After a horror show against Crystal Palace and a failed experiment with Granit Xhaka at left-back, Tavares was much improved against the Saints. He'll get another chance. Kieran Tierney, out for the season after knee surgery, is a miss.

CENTRE MIDFIELD - Albert Sambi Lokonga

Thomas Partey's long-term absence with a thigh problem has opened the door for the 22-year-old Belgian signed this summer. He looks neat and tidy at points but is not yet as physically or technically dominant as the Ghanaian.

CENTRE MIDFIELD - Granit Xhaka

Mohamed Elneny is out of favour and so options are limited to Granit Xhaka, respected by the players and (somewhat) trusted by Mikel Arteta. A vocal presence in midfield.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmEC6_0fEcLVXS00
Young midfielder Emile Smith Rowe (left) is pushing for a start but may be on the bench again
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42jFHU_0fEcLVXS00
Sportsmail predicts there will be no changes at all to Mikel Arteta's starting XI, fitness allowing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r4tkx_0fEcLVXS00
Eddie Nketiah is set to continue up front following Alexandre Lacazette's Covid-19 diagnosis

RIGHT WING - Bukayo Saka

Moving Saka around to right-back and left-back to accommodate attacking substitutes might make sense on paper but it deprives Arsenal of their best player in their best position. Stick him on the wing, let him play.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD - Martin Odegaard

On a hot streak not so long ago, the Norwegian's good form has slightly tailed off. He's still deservedly first pick in the No 10 role but cover and competition would be desirable next season.

LEFT WING - Gabriel Martinelli

One of the biggest question marks is over Martinelli's inclusion. Emile Smith Rowe, so impressive so often, has struggled for regular game time despite his prodigious talent. The Brazilian will play - but Smith Rowe is knocking on the door for a start.

STRIKER - Eddie Nketiah

Eddie Nketiah, playing No 9 for Arsenal. It's all he's ever wanted, right? Trouble is, he's only playing because Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was sold in January and Alexandre Lacazette has Covid. He'll start until Lacazette is back, and no longer.

BBC

Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal: Eddie Nketiah scores twice in win for Gunners

Arsenal got their pursuit of a place in the Premier League's top four back on track as they ended a run of three defeats with a crucial victory at Chelsea. The Gunners' hopes of securing a place in next season's Champions League had been significantly damaged by those losses but this win will provide renewed belief.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta angrily CONFRONTS a Blues fan at full-time after their 4-2 defeat by Arsenal... with supporter appearing to bemoan lack of fight shown by Thomas Tuchel's men at Stamford Bridge

A furious Cesar Azpilicueta was involved in an ugly confrontation with a Chelsea supporter following their shock 4-2 defeat at home to Arsenal. The Spain international endured mixed fortunes at Stamford Bridge, scoring the Blues' second to draw the game level at 2-2 before conceding a stoppage-time penalty which Bukayo Saka converted.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Chelsea 2-4 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta's side reignite Premier League top-four hopes with thrilling win

Eddie Nketiah was the hero for Arsenal as they re-ignited their bid for a top-four finish thanks to a thrilling 4-2 victory at Chelsea. The Gunners took the lead not once, but twice at Stamford Bridge through goals from Nketiah and Emile Smith Rowe, but on both occasions, Chelsea found a response as Timo Werner's deflected strike and Cesar Azpilicueta's low finish sent the sides in level at the interval.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool v Manchester United: Confirmed team news

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has decided to make just two changes from Saturday's FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City. Jordan Henderson returns to captain the side and makes his 400th career league appearance. The England midfielder replaces Naby Keita, while the other swap sees centre-back Joel Matip come in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'As long as we stay in games and keep fighting in games then anything is possible': Frank Lampard focusing on the positives after Everton secure last-gasp draw with Leicester and move four points clear of the drop zone

Everton manager Frank Lampard insists 'anything is possible' if his relegation-threatened side continue to show the fight which saw them grab a late point in a 1-1 draw at home to Leicester. Richarlison snatched the equaliser - his 50th for the club on his 146th appearance - in the second...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel blames Chelsea's PITCH for catalogue of gaffes in 4-2 defeat by Arsenal… with Blues conceding 11 goals in their last three matches at Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel hit out the state of the pitch, fumed at his error-strewn team and sympathised with angry fans as Chelsea crumbled to a third home defeat in a row. 'You cannot win football games like this,' snapped Tuchel after Arsenal's 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge. 'It's impossible to do these things in consecutive matches and we're doing it.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Real Madrid defender David Alaba in injury scare against Osasuna as he's taken off with hamstring strain just six days before Champions League semi-final against Man City - but Carlo Ancelotti insists it was just a 'precaution'

David Alaba was taken off with a suspected hamstring strain in an injury concern for Real Madrid just six days before their Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City. The Austrian scored the opening goal in Madrid's 3-1 win at Osasuna on Wednesday night, a result which left Carlo...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Bukayo Saka claims he 'had to go down' to win Arsenal a late penalty in their 4-2 triumph at Chelsea because Cesar Azpilicueta 'was holding me for five seconds'... and admits Blues captain is 'going to be angry' with controversial call

Bukayo Saka claimed he 'had to go down' after a tussle with Cesar Azpilicueta to win and score a late penalty in Arsenal's 4-2 triumph at Chelsea. The Gunners picked up a stunning victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, taking the lead twice in the first half through Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith-Rowe before equalisers from Timo Werner and Azpilicueta pegged them back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson believes Sean Dyche's shock sacking has given the players a 'jolt' in their relegation fight and says the change of management can be a 'trigger' to help them avoid the drop

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson believes the sacking of Sean Dyche may have been the wake-up call his players needed in their battle against relegation. The Clarets have won only four Premier League games all season and are four points adrift of safety with seven games remaining. Dyche paid the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
