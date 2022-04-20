ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

My hairdresser surprised me by chopping off my hair & adding purple highlights – people say they would have cried

By Becky Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 19 hours ago

GOING to the hairdresser can be a nerve-wracking experience as your hair’s fate is in somebody else’s hands.

And one woman decided to take this to the extreme and said she was happy for her stylist to do “anything” - and people are saying they would have cried at her result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qG4rO_0fEcLStH00
A woman was left amazed after getting a 'surprise' hairstyle Credit: @twistedcolorlounge/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TY2G7_0fEcLStH00
The stylist chopped off her locks and gave her purple highlights Credit: @twistedcolorlounge/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2472vh_0fEcLStH00
Many people said they would have cried at the finished result Credit: @twistedcolorlounge/TikTok

The woman went from having long brunette locks to having a pixie cut bob with purple highlights.

A video of the transformation was shared on TikTok by the hairdresser.

On the @twistedcolorlounge page, the stylist wrote: “After her wedding she wanted a change.

“She saw our first surprise hair video and wanted it also, said she was down for anything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zb5kp_0fEcLStH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MZvnJ_0fEcLStH00

In the clip, the client sits facing the camera, with the stylist standing behind holding up two pieces of paper which give various options.

The first choice is to “keep it long” or have a “pixie” cut, and with her eyes closed the client points to the “pixie” page.

Next up is the colour, and the woman unknowingly picks “vivid” over “natural”.

She also blindly selects “pops of colour” instead of “dimension”.

Finally she chooses having a fringe over “no bang”.

The hairdresser gets to work with the choices, and starts cutting off her hair and then add purple and red highlights.

When the big reveal takes place the client does look overjoyed, but many people were quick to comment on the video saying they would have been devastated.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

One said: “she's gonna cry in the car.”

A second commented: “I would have BROKE DOWN.”

A third added: “If I had my eyes closed and pixie was an option I would cry” to which the salon worker replied: “We give the clients the option to tell us what is an absolutely no for this. She wanted a huge change and was soooo happy she picked the short one.”

The client took to the comments to say she was happy with the end result.

She said: “Listen y'all, I'm the girl in the video and I LOVE MY HAIR!

“I was so ready for something new and it's been a super long time since I've gone this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fkYqY_0fEcLStH00
The stylist gave the client different options - but she had to choose without looking Credit: @twistedcolorlounge/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XUQPW_0fEcLStH00
The hairdresser chopped off her locks to give her a pixie bob Credit: @twistedcolorlounge/TikTok

Comments / 12

Traci Belcher
17h ago

Horrible hairdresser! She obviously doesn’t know how to cut hair, it’s not even a good cut for what she did, and who has someone close there eyes and pick😂

Reply
8
Teresa Nunnery
12h ago

I would have trimmed the ends and then gave it a color and thats it. Sorry the short hair don't look right.

Reply(1)
4
❤️ Skylar
16h ago

Really that's her own fault!! She said she up to anything.. SMH

Reply(3)
8
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Hair#Fringe#Hairdresser#Chopping#Tiktok#Twistedcolorlounge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
The US Sun

I had no idea I was pregnant but caught my baby’s head when I was having a shower – my periods hadn’t even stopped

A WOMAN got the shock of her life when she gave birth alone in the shower - having had no idea she was pregnant. Dimitty Bonnet, 28, who was already a mum-of-two, had given up hopes of having another child and was left utterly dumfounded when she felt the sudden urge to push while in the shower - catching the baby's head between her legs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
shefinds

Kate Middleton’s Skinny Jeans And White T-Shirt Look Is Definitely Too Casual For The Royals—But We Think It’s So Chic!

Kate Middleton has access to some of the most extravagant gowns in the world, but that doesn’t mean that she doesn’t love dressing down too. When the Duchess of Cambridge goes casual, she still manages to exude class and chicness, which is exactly what happened when she and husband Prince William visited Western Belize on March 21st, as part of their latest Caribbean tour to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

The One Nighttime Habit You Should Avoid For Aging Hair—It Worsens Thinning!

After a long day, taking a shower and then going to bed is sometimes the most comforting way to unwind. For aging tresses, however, experts say sleeping with wet or damp hair could worsen thinning and even lead to hair loss or breakage more than you might realize. We checked in with hair experts Dr. Dominic Burg, trichologist at evolis Professional and Dr. Jeffrey T.S. Hsu, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder and co-director of Oak Dermatology, for more information.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

This Shampoo May Be Expensive, but It’s the Only Formula That Makes My Fine Hair Look Like I Just Left a Salon

Ok, let’s get this out of the way right up top: This shampoo isn’t cheap. “Splurge-worthy” is the preferred term you’ll see all the time when referring to pricier items. But that basically translates to: “this sh*t is expensive.” I definitely used to think, who would pay more than drugstore price for shampoo? It’s soap for your head! But then I actually tried a prestige shampoo brand, and I realized, OH. There’s a reason why the price tag is so different.
HAIR CARE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
396K+
Followers
19K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy