My hairdresser surprised me by chopping off my hair & adding purple highlights – people say they would have cried

GOING to the hairdresser can be a nerve-wracking experience as your hair’s fate is in somebody else’s hands.

And one woman decided to take this to the extreme and said she was happy for her stylist to do “anything” - and people are saying they would have cried at her result.

A woman was left amazed after getting a 'surprise' hairstyle Credit: @twistedcolorlounge/TikTok

The stylist chopped off her locks and gave her purple highlights Credit: @twistedcolorlounge/TikTok

Many people said they would have cried at the finished result Credit: @twistedcolorlounge/TikTok

The woman went from having long brunette locks to having a pixie cut bob with purple highlights.

A video of the transformation was shared on TikTok by the hairdresser.

On the @twistedcolorlounge page, the stylist wrote: “After her wedding she wanted a change.

“She saw our first surprise hair video and wanted it also, said she was down for anything.”

In the clip, the client sits facing the camera, with the stylist standing behind holding up two pieces of paper which give various options.

The first choice is to “keep it long” or have a “pixie” cut, and with her eyes closed the client points to the “pixie” page.

Next up is the colour, and the woman unknowingly picks “vivid” over “natural”.

She also blindly selects “pops of colour” instead of “dimension”.

Finally she chooses having a fringe over “no bang”.

The hairdresser gets to work with the choices, and starts cutting off her hair and then add purple and red highlights.

When the big reveal takes place the client does look overjoyed, but many people were quick to comment on the video saying they would have been devastated.

One said: “she's gonna cry in the car.”

A second commented: “I would have BROKE DOWN.”

A third added: “If I had my eyes closed and pixie was an option I would cry” to which the salon worker replied: “We give the clients the option to tell us what is an absolutely no for this. She wanted a huge change and was soooo happy she picked the short one.”

The client took to the comments to say she was happy with the end result.

She said: “Listen y'all, I'm the girl in the video and I LOVE MY HAIR!

“I was so ready for something new and it's been a super long time since I've gone this.”

The stylist gave the client different options - but she had to choose without looking Credit: @twistedcolorlounge/TikTok