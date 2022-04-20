Kris Jenner slammed after she’s accused of calling Blac Chyna ‘racist’ names in private messages as court trial begins

KRIS Jenner has faced backlash from fans after she was accused of calling Blac Chyna "racist" names in private texts during a feud.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's family has been sued by the model for more than $40million for loss of earnings and $60million in future earnings.

Blac Chyna claims the momager and her family have "defamed" her.

But Kris, 66, has become the center of controversy after texts were exposed by Blac Chyna's lawyer, Lynne Ciani, on Tuesday during their trial.

After their infamously explosive argument on December 14, 2016, Ciani claimed that the family matriarch messaged E! Network and Bunim/Murray producers the next day.

In the texts, the lawyer alleged that Kris called Chyna “stupid” and “really ghetto,” and suggested that they should “ditch the b***h.”

FAN BACKLASH

Fans were appalled by the exposed private messages, taking to Reddit to rip the reality star as "racist."

"Kris called Blac Chyna 'ghetto', wow, that's really bad," one said, opening the conversation.

"So she was ghetto enough to be Kim’s friend and give her some street cred but too ghetto to date her son, who by the way, is the their most ghetto family member by my definition! this doesn’t surprise me but please gtfo of our faces," a second ranted.

A third noted: "I cannot imagine EVER describing the black mother of my grandchildren as 'ghetto'. That seems awfully racist. Can we please do our best not to drop this until she faces the backlash she deserves. I hope the media catches wind."

"All my BIPOC blow this up!!! Make the biggest fuss about this!! Send it out!!! I want to see this family held accountable!!" another expressed.

"That's disgusting, she said it's ghetto because she is black but if Chyna was white she wouldn't say that," a fifth remarked.

"If chyna is ghetto so is all of em. They can fool y’all but not me though!" another claimed.

"So it’s cool when Kim 'goes all ghetto' on KUWTK against Scott’s hookup on vacation but Chyna’s ghetto is too much huh?" a final recalled.

BACK TO COURT

On Tuesday, Blac Chyna returned to court to battle The Kardashians as she has claimed they used their influence to cause the cancelation of her show Rob & Chyna.

But the famous family has denied any involvement of the sort, according to Page Six, saying they were protecting Rob Kardashian, 35, from a "toxic relationship."

EXPLOSIVE EVENING

The trouble began on December 14, 2016, when the TV personality and his girlfriend got into an intense argument at Kylie Jenner's house, where they were living at the time.

The couple was reportedly celebrating their show getting renewed for a second season, but the night turned negative after Rob went through Chyna's phone and accused her of cheating.

The argument then turned physical, with Kardashian-Jenners’ attorney, Michael Rhodes opening his statement by accusing the model of "pulling a gun" on her baby daddy before "putting an iPhone cord around his neck."

The attorney continued on to say that Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, had to forcibly tear the couple apart.

CHYNA'S CLAIMS

But Chyna's lawyer, Ciani, said that shortly after, Kris, Kim, Kylie, and Khloé decided to "sabotage" the future of Rob & Chyna's show.

She alleged that the sisters emailed the network executives "several times" to push for the cancellation of season 2, with Kylie Jenner, 24, even agreeing to film her spinoff Life of Kylie to replace it.

However, Rhodes asserted that the network was contemplating renewing the program without the Kardashians' involvement, and dished out a $100,000 “kill fee” to Blac Chyna, with an additional $300,000 while making their decision.

