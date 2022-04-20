ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He don’t like him’ – Tyson Fury offers to let Anthony Joshua work in his corner during Dillian Whyte fight at weekend

By Joshua Mbu
 19 hours ago
TYSON FURY has offered Anthony Joshua the chance to work in his corner for this weekend's all-British WBC world heavyweight title fight with rival Dillian Whyte.

WBC champ Fury is set to defend his crown against Whyte inside a packed out Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Fury has offered Joshua and Hearn ringside seats
Whyte has arrived back in England for Saturday's heavyweight world title fight
Joshua, right, beat amateur rival Whyte in 2015, winning by TKO Credit: NEWS GROUP

And he has extended an offer to Whyte's old rival Joshua, as well as promoter Eddie Hearn, to sit ringside or even work in his corner.

Fury told iFL TV: “Yeah, they’re invited, they can be my guests. I’ve got a couple of tickets there.

“I’ll give one to Eddie out of my ticket allocation and I’ll give two to AJ because he needs two, the fatness of him these days. Haaa.

“I’ll give him a couple of tickets that I’ll pay for, they can come as my personal guests.

“AJ, he can help in the corner with me if he wants.

“I know he don’t like Dillian Whyte, so he can if he wants.”

Joshua toppled long-time rival Whyte in 2015, avenging his 2009 amateurs loss.

The win by TKO secured Joshua the British belt, which at that point in time, went alongside his Commonwealth and WBC International titles.

Fury insists he will retire after Saturday's battle of the Brits.

The 33-year-old has NO interest in taking on Joshua next, who is set to take on WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk later this year in a rematch.

Fury continued: "AJ’s had his chance more than once.

“He’s had his chance about ten times to fight me and for his greed and wanting all the time, it’s not happening.

“But it’s no skin off my nose, he ain’t a virgin any more, he’s been beat.

“In what world could he have ever beaten me anyway?

“There’s no debate. It’s not an exciting fight. It’s only for money anyway.

“If I fought Joshua now I wouldn’t be gaining anything because people don’t think he can beat me anyway.”

COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Fight#Boxing#Combat#British#Ifl Tv#Tko#Commonwealth#Wbc International#Ts Cs#Brits#Wba#Ibf#Wbo#Ibo
