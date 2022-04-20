ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

The best comics to read right now: 4/20 edition

By Christian Holub
EW.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHey, loyal readers, it's time again for our monthly comics spotlight column. Going forward, we've decided to change up the format a bit: Instead of just reviewing the best comics each month, we'll come up with a selection of comics both new and old that center on a timely...

ew.com

Comments / 1

Related
GamesRadar+

Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces: Wildfire launches IDW's 9 new original comic book series

IDW Publishing has announced nine new original series in the launch of what it calls an "expansive new comic book initiative," and the "next evolution of original content. The initiative kicks off in July with writer Scott Snyder's Dark Spaces, a character-driven anthology series that explores "Desperate people, desperate situations" and the decisions made and the irreversible actions taken when people are placed in those dilemmas.
COMICS
Variety

Marvel Launches ‘Squirrel Girl’ Scripted Podcast From Writer Ryan North (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Marvel is kicking butt and eating nuts with the launch of a scripted “Squirrel Girl” podcast that serves as a continuation of the comic book series from Ryan North, Variety has learned exclusively. The six-episode SiriusXM podcast series titled “Marvel’s Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show,” which stars Milana Vayntrub of AT&T-ad fame as Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl and is written by North, debuted across multiple platforms on Monday. The podcast is produced by Radio Point, the podcast arm of “I Think You Should Leave” and “Life & Beth” production company Irony Point. Here’s the official description for...
COMICS
The Independent

Netflix users complain about streaming service’s ‘nasty’ new feature that blocks screenshots

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. The...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Hickman
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Readies for Yor's Anime Intro

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay is readying fans for Yor Forger's big anime debut! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is fast approaching in just a matter of days, and with it comes a whole new wave of anime releases. The most standout of the pack are releases that include the returns of some major franchises, but there will also be some major adaptations making their premiere as well. The most anticipated of these new premieres is undoubtedly Spy x Family as fans have been wanting to see Tatsuya Endo's original manga series come to life for quite some time.
COMICS
Creative Bloq

Should Disney bring back its hand-drawn animations?

Disney movies have become icons of cinema. The studios released Snow White and the Seven Dwarves all the way back in 1937, and ever since has been creating adorable and fun-loving animations for all the family to enjoy. But as the digital age moves forwards, will we ever see Disney use its traditional process to create animated films?
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Channels Katara's Spirit

Avatar: The Last Airbender gave fans plenty of favorites over the course of its first series, with Katara ranking high amongst them thanks in part to her strong personality and perhaps even stronger bending abilities at her disposal. With the upcoming live-action adaptation on Netflix set to see actor Kiawentiio take on the role of the powerful water bender, one fan has decided to revisit the love of Aang's life with some spot-on Cosplay that bends the water to boot.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Dc Black Label#Art#Americans
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Digs Up Toga's Bloodiest Look

The final act of My Hero Academia is playing out in the pages of the shonen's manga, as the heroes have assembled to lay everything on the line in order to preserve Hero Society, as All For One and his forces try to change the world. With Toga being front and center as one of the most powerful, and popular, villains within the League of Villains, it's no surprise to see that fans are still honoring the blood-drinking antagonist whose heart is set on Deku.
COMICS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Super Releases Special Trailer for New Chapter

Dragon Ball Super has finally released an intense new chapter, and has shared a special new promo to celebrate! The Granolah the Survivor arc was previously announced to come to an end some time this year, and there are already plans in place to start the next arc before the year is over too. That means each new chapter of the series is more important than ever as each one brings us closer to the end of the fight against the Heeters. Making matters even more intriguing have been all the new reveals that have been made as a result.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

My Dress-Up Darling Animator Shares New Art Of Marin

One of the animators behind My Dress-Up Darling is honoring Marin Kitagawa's newest cosplay with some adorable new art! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its big anime adaptation debut along with the rest of the new wave of Winter 2022 anime schedule, and has quickly become one of the most popular releases of the schedule overall. It's quickly taken off with fans as they were drawn into its central duo of Marin Kitagawa and Wakana Gojo as they grew closer to one another and dove further into Marin's cosplay hobby. This has resulted in all sorts of makeovers for Marin in the episodes so far.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Show Banesbreak Will Be Your New Favorite Web Series

A new Dungeons & Dragons show kicked off this week featuring a cast of veteran roleplayers and actors. Pixel Circus debuted their new Dungeons & Dragons campaign The Borros Saga: Banesbreak this week on Twitch. The new show stars a group of adventurers ripped from time and brought into the past. You can dig into the background of the new series in the video below, as actor and popular D&D personality B. Dave Walters talks with Banesbreak DM Vince Caso about the lore behind the new series.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares New Look at Rebecca With Special Art

Edens Zero's series creator is showing some major love to its main heroine, Rebecca Bluegarden, with a special new sketch! While many fans will likely recognize Hiro Mashima more for his previous works like Fairy Tail and Rave Master, the creator is currently making his way through a newer science fantasy series that has gone to much further lengths than ever seen in those prior works. Originally beginning with the full introduction to its main heroine, Rebecca, who wanted to become a popular internet celebrity, the series has since exploded into all kinds of space faring battles in the months and years since.
COMICS
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

6 Best Racing Movies on Netflix Right Now

Movies offer us experiences unlike any other. What we cannot do in real life, we enjoy the thrills of it at the cinema, engrossed in a movie wherein the characters help us live the experience. Sometimes whatever we do in our own lives gets manifested in movies, and that is another unique experience unto itself. There are many of us who enjoy racing movies that have high-speed cars or motorbikes and the movie deals in action, heist, or just plain racing. The high-octane stuff we see in such movies provides us the adrenaline-pumping action many of us crave for. And with the arrival of Netflix and other such streaming websites, it has become easier than ever before for us to have access to such movies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Art Reveals the Gang's Post-Show Designs

Avatar: The Last Airbender has fans on edge these days, and we have its recent return to the spotlight to thank. After returning to Netflix, the animated series has grown its fanbase quite a bit with new viewers. All of this culminated with Avatar Studios announcing new projects for the series, and fans are still eager to learn more about Aang and the gang. So clearly, you can see why fans are geeking out now that new art of the crew post-show has gone live.
COMICS
NME

‘Resident Evil’ next-gen upgrade physical editions not planned “right now”

Capcom has announced that the free PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades for the recent Resident Evil titles will not receive a physical release. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3’s remakes alongside Resident Evil 7 are set to get enhanced next-generation versions later this year. While they’ll let players carry over save data, no physical releases are currently planned.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy