Allegheny County, PA

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald tests negative for COVID-19, returns to work

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
 17 hours ago
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is returning to work on Wednesday following five days of isolation and testing negative for COVID-19.

He tested positive for COVID-19 last week after close contact with someone else who was positive.

The county said Fitzgerald had no symptoms and was fully vaccinated and boosted. He continues to be a part of the Moderna trial.

He will continue following CDC guidelines and will wear a mask when around others for the next five days.

Rich Fitzgerald
