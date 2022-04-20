ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1968 Porsche 912 SWB Is The Perfect German Sports Car

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6KI6_0fEcIq3e00

This great Porsche is selling this weekend!

Germany has been known for its incredible automotive engineering and prowess on the track since the initial success of its first racers in the early 1900s. While others may have forgotten this legacy and left their racing days behind, one vehicle manufacturer has stayed true to its performance roots since the beginning. That company is Porsche, held in very high esteem by its fans because of its intense history in motorsport. This particular Porsche is a pristine example from Porsche, and it's packing a significant surprise in the performance department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ABJNk_0fEcIq3e00

First, let's talk about the tremendous numbers-matching car that had fans raving in the '60s as it has been restored to its former glory. Smooth and sleek are two words that could describe this 1968 Porsche 912 SWB perfectly, as the original designers had a clear direction in mind. These little sports cars were quite the hefty competitor on-road racing and grand touring circuits, but they were designed to be the best road cars money could buy. It's hard to find a rear-engine vehicle more iconic than this car as everything about it says high performance driving fun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAlXr_0fEcIq3e00

Surprisingly, the engine of this potent sports car is not the main attraction, though it is quite an impressive motor. Instead, the 902 five-speed gearbox takes the cake and makes it highly desirable. This will make driving the vehicle an experience worth remembering and allow the car to keep its value for decades to come. It should be said that cars like these certainly won't be around forever, which means that if you want to feel this masterpiece's genuinely raw and passionate ride, you need to act quickly. That's why this car is such a great opportunity. Who knows how long you'll be able to find such a rare and well-kept example of Porsche's prized performance car?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQk4n_0fEcIq3e00

Comments / 1

Related
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
Motorious

1964 Studebaker Avanti Is A Sports Coupe With A Motor To Remember

Studebaker is a unique and exciting automotive manufacturing company with its specialized styling and fantastic powertrain options. Along with being one of the most memorable brands to make early use of the Paxton supercharger, these cars were also the epitome of sleeper cars. That's precisely what makes these vehicles so incredibly popular within their niche while still being obscure enough to be a treat to see at the track or local car show. Now you can get your hands on a car that embodies all of these attributes perfectly while still giving you plenty of reliability and performance for any automotive enthusiast with a taste for Studebaker.
CARLISLE, PA
Motorious

Would You Daily Drive A 1968 Pontiac GTO?

This highly original GTO could be your next project, or daily driver!. The 1968 Pontiac GTO was a wild car in its own right compared to some of the popular models in the GTO timeline. While regulations, "gentlemen agreements," and public unrest threatened to push the American sports car out of the picture, a special few remained strong within the automotive industry. This rebellious instinct brought forth the need for a smaller car with a bigger engine. That would defy all those who wished to kill that truly American spirit of going fast and looking good doing it. Of course, there was but one company to accomplish this task Pontiac and, after a lot of hard work and countless hours of designing, the first American muscle car was born.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Vehicles#Porsche 912#Performance Car#Swb
Motorious

Coolests Cars For Sale On Motorious As The Flowers Bloom

Spring into one of these collector cars. What a diverse market the collector car industry represents. Every week, the Motorious editorial staff does a dive into the classified section of the site to find the cars for sale that we would want to buy for ourselves. These cars are more than worthy of a new garage, and we're thrilled to be able to share our picks with the readers each week. Here is a list of cars to check out as spring rolls on.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

Driving a powerful high-performance sports car certainly is an exhilarating feeling. Unfortunately, for some people it’s so intoxicating they start doing really stupid things behind the wheel while on public roads. Hey, if you want to hot dog it on a track with nobody around, spinning out and flipping your Corvette, by all means go for it. But a guy in California did one worse, using his C8 Corvette like a bowling ball, flipping a truck onto its roof in the process of mangling his mid-engine sports car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Gaze In Horror At These 12 Valuable Barn Find Cars

Yes, not all were literally found in barns, but they’re all of barn-find condition. Automotive enthusiasts and even regular people are absolutely fascinated with barn find cars. It’s not too difficult to understand why since they’re similar to buried treasure. After all, if someone shoves an old car in a barn, garage, basement, or wherever else and piles junk all around it, once they die and the car is discovered it’s like digging up gold. That’s especially true of the 12 cars featured in the video below.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

10 Most Stolen Cars In America

Auto thefts spiked in 2020. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that a preliminary analysis found there were over 873,000 cars stolen throughout the year. This represents a significant increase from the year before, when fewer than 800,000 vehicles were stolen. Though no vehicle is completely safe from being in the crosshairs of thieves, some […]
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Found! Survivor 1967 RS Camaro Hidden Under a Tarp for 25 Years

Barn and garage finds are still out there, hiding under tarps or covered with discarded items. It's an inglorious fate for these classic cars, but eventually they end up being rediscovered and brought back into the sunlight. So, How Do You Discover a Barn or Garage find?. Well, the best...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Redeye Races Charger Police Car

You don’t see the cops on the track every day…. The video we’ve included of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye racing a Dodge Charger Pursuit police car from the Colorado State Patrol is definitely unique. While both are Mopars with Hemi V8s, they are incredibly different cars designed to serve in different ways. We also know you’re probably like us and truly have wondered just how fast these cop cars are, so here’s your chance to see how one throws down in the quarter mile.
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1970 Plymouth Cuda Races 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS

Which of these muscle car titans do you think wins?. When it comes to arguments about what’s the best classic American muscle car, a lot of times the Mopar and GM guys tussle over the ‘Cuda and Chevelle. Both are undoubtedly solid performance machines and enjoy loyal followings to this day for that very reason. Just don’t expect the GM crowd to compliment the Hemi ‘Cuda ever, nor the Mopar fans to say anything nice about the Chevelle. That’s what makes this drag race between a 1970 Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda and a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS so compelling.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CANCELED! Tesla Cybertruck Is Dead

In what must be the most shocking news story of the year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed production of the long-awaited Cybertruck has been canceled. The reason? Ongoing development costs have far exceeded the original budget. The controversial-looking EV truck is no longer a viable business case. "Very sad to say we've made the tough decision to cancel our Cybertruck," Musk wrote. "I know there will be plenty of disappointed customers and all pre-orders will be promptly refunded. The decision was made in the best interest of Tesla and its future."
ECONOMY
Fatherly

If You’re Looking to Buy a New Car, Avoid These 10 Marked-Up Vehicles

Buying a car isn’t as simple as it looked to be when we were kids. There’s a lot that goes into deciding one of the bigger purchases a family makes. Choosing whether having more seat space is more important than extra trunk space, or if it’s better, in the long run, to buy used or new are decisions that have to be weighed on personal factors. The scope can be so big that sometimes it’s best to narrow down what you don’t want. If you’re in the market for a new car, avoid these 10 most marked-up vehicles which may not be worth the money in the long run.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1969 Road Runner Goes From Wrecked To Restored

This Road Runner is finally ready to be restored by a dedicated enthusiast. Mopar is an incredibly iconic lineup of American muscle cars with big V8 engines and dedicated design work from brands like Chrysler, Dodge, and Plymouth. The latter manufacturer has been particularly prolific in the classic automotive community for the creation of the Roadrunner. This insane car was the first of its kind to ever show the American public exactly what you could do with a stiff Mopar chassis and enough horsepower to beat anything on the street. Unfortunately, while they were prevalent in their day, they can be pretty hard to find nowadays, which makes this story so sad.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
55K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy