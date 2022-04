AEW officially announced on this week's AEW Dynamite that it will run a supershow crossover event, Forbidden Door, alongside New Japan Pro-Wrestling on June 26 at the United Center in Chicago. Tony Khan tried to make the announcement midway through the show and brought out New Japan's president Takami Ohbari. However, Adam Cole interrupted Khan and made the announcement while confirming he'd be facing Tomohiro Ishii on this week's AEW Rampage. He then introduced a special guest in Bullet Club member Jay White. White mentioned "selling out" Madison Square Garden when New Japan held its G1 Supercard event in 2019, then promised the show would be all about the Undisputed Elite and Bullet Club.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO