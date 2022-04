Click here to read the full article. Actor, comedian and writer Ali Wong is set to make her directorial debut, helming an hour-long comedy special for Netflix. After partnering with the streamer for three comedy specials and the rom-com “Always Be My Maybe,” Wong is getting behind the camera to direct fellow comic Sheng Wang’s Netflix debut. Wang’s hour-long special will be filmed on June 12 at The Belasco in Los Angeles and is planned to premiere later this year. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Wong and Wang will both executive produce...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO