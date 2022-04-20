ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Secret Service shot and killed intruder at Peruvian ambassador's residence in DC

By Anders Hagstrom
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSecret Service agents shot and killed an intruder who was smashing the windows of the Peruvian ambassador's home in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday morning. DC police say...

Boston woman attacked for being 'white with braids' sparks hate crime investigation, police say

Boston Police are investigating the possibility that an assault on a woman was racially motivated. A 911 caller told Boston police Monday that a group of over 10 girls were attacking two woman at a downtown intersection, with one of the victims telling arriving officers that the group called her "white [expletive] with braids" before attacking her, according to reporting from the Boston Globe.
BOSTON, MA
Georgia gun shop triple murder suspect was ex-customer; stolen weapons recovered

Georgia authorities said firearms stolen from a rural gun range where the elderly owner, his wife and their teenage grandson were brutally murdered have been recovered. Jacob Christian Muse, 21, of College Park, Georgia, was arrested Friday, seven days after the April 8 triple homicide at the Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, Georgia, a small city of some 3,000 people about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta. He has so far been charged with three counts of malice murder and was booked into the Coweta County Jail. The Grantville Police Department, a force of just about a dozen officers, initially said as many as 40 firearms and the gun shop’s camera DVR were stolen in what was believed to be an armed robbery between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.
GRANTVILLE, GA
Georgia infant died after father allegedly put alcohol in bottle; parents charged with murder

Two Georgia parents are facing murder and child cruelty charges after their 4-week-old baby died of alcohol poisoning last week. Sydnei Moran Dunn, 24, and Marquis Simon Colvin, 25, were both charged with malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children, and reckless conduct. Colvin was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a parole violation.
ATLANTA, GA
Portland shooting leaves 1 dead, several injured just days after sheriff's dire warning

Police responded to a shooting in Southeast Portland that left one dead and several others injured Sunday night. Police say the attack may have been a drive-by shooting, according to local outlet KGW8. Police did not clarify the exact number of people injured in the shooting, nor the severity of their injuries, but said they have all been taken to hospitals.
Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
The moment Ukrainian fighters sneak up on a Russian armoured vehicle and destroy it with an anti-tank missile from their hiding place on a roof in Mariupol

This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
California girl missing since July found during Nevada traffic stop, stepfather arrested

A California teenager who vanished last summer was found over the weekend and her stepfather has been arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, was found Saturday during a traffic stop in Nevada, Richard Griffin, chief of the Crescent City Police Department in Northern California said in a statement. Whisenant's stepfather, Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa, had an active arrest warrant and was taken into custody, he said.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
Border Brothers gang member with ‘extensive’ criminal, immigration history arrested in California mountains

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a Border Brothers gang member early Saturday after he illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border into California. Agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested the individual in the Jacumba Wilderness Region, which is located in southcentral California. The agents encountered the individual around 12:10 a.m....
Police release surveillance video of Southeast DC shooting suspect

WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen on surveillance video shooting a man in Southeast D.C. The shooting happened on Sunday, April 10, in the 1700 block of T Street, Southeast, according to police. Officers with the department's sixth district responded to the scene just before noon. When officers arrived, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.
WASHINGTON, DC
