Secret Service shot and killed intruder at Peruvian ambassador's residence in DC

Georgia authorities said firearms stolen from a rural gun range where the elderly owner, his wife and their teenage grandson were brutally murdered have been recovered. Jacob Christian Muse, 21, of College Park, Georgia, was arrested Friday, seven days after the April 8 triple homicide at the Lock, Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville, Georgia, a small city of some 3,000 people about 50 miles southwest of Atlanta. He has so far been charged with three counts of malice murder and was booked into the Coweta County Jail. The Grantville Police Department, a force of just about a dozen officers, initially said as many as 40 firearms and the gun shop’s camera DVR were stolen in what was believed to be an armed robbery between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

GRANTVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO