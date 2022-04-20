ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Middle TN man accused of killing parents captured in Memphis, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 18 hours ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement arrested a man in Memphis who was wanted in connection to a double homicide in middle Tennessee.

Demondra Gaines, 27, is accused of stabbing his parents, Christopher and Katrina Gaines, to death on April 18 in a Columbia, Tenn. home.

Demondra Gaines Demondra Gaines (COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT)

Officials said there were a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old inside the home at the time of the stabbing and they were not harmed.

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department (CPD) were on the scene when officers, investigators and agents from the Memphis Police Department (MPD), Germantown Police Department (GPD), and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Gaines at a motel in Memphis, police said.

The car stolen by and used by Gaines has also been recovered, a release said.

CPD said they appreciate all of the information given to aid in this investigation.

CPD also said they appreciated the quick response by MPD, GPD, the FBI, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) were instrumental in capturing this murder suspect without further violence.

Gaines is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault resulting in death and one count of theft of a motor vehicle, officials said.

