Rich Dollaz and Mariahlynn have an interesting history. “Love And Hip Hop New York” fans were shocked when Mariahlynn blasted Rich Dollaz at the reunion. She said they have a romantic history that no one really knew about. And it bothered her that Rich never claimed her publicly. Rich didn’t appreciate Mariahlynn calling him out. For him, it was important for them to keep things private. However, Mariahlynn was frustrated that their romance was never something he wanted to share with the world. It was also hurtful because she said they talked about being serious and even having children together. Since Rich struggled to be public with their situation, their relationship has been very on and off for years.

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO