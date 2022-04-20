'My mantra is to try to make the world a better place': Prince Harry fears he will 'burnout' as he balances WFH at his £11m Californian mansion with his battle to make life better for Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry has revealed he fears he will 'burnout' as he tries to make the world a 'better place' for his children Archie and Lilibet.

In his latest interview on US television, the Duke of Sussex said he struggles to balance working from home in his £11 million mansion in Montecito, California with parenting.

He said: 'My sort of mantra now every day is a dangerous one because I need to make sure I don't have burn out.

'I make a world a better place for my kids. Otherwise what is the point. Responsibility I feel as a parent you probably feel as well. And we can't fix everything. We know that. But what we can do is be there for each other.'

He also revealed how working from home is 'not all it's cracked up to be' and admitted that he found it difficult to 'separate' his work from Archie and Lilibet.

He said: 'This whole working from home stuff is not all it's cracked up to be. Certainly post-Covid. Because it is really hard when your kids and you are in the same place. It is really hard to separate the work from them. Because they kind of overlap.

'Archie spends more time interrupting our zoom calls than anybody else. But he also gets us off them as well, so that's also a nice thing.'

The couple bought their mansion, which boasts 16 bathrooms, in Montecito, California, last year after quitting frontline royal duties and moving to the US.

The interview was released as Harry made his latest appearance at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands today. Photos from the event show the prince carrying a water bottle with the word 'Earth' emblazoned on it.

It appears to be from the Earth Group, a Canada-based corporation that says it exists 'to provide food, water, and education to children globally'.

The company says it has a worldwide agreement with the United Nations World Food Programme to fund their school feeding programmes.

Prince Harry spoke to NBC's Today programme and praised the Queen's 'great sense of humour' during the interview

Prince Harry was joined by ex-soldier David Wiseman as he attended the Games today - the pair enjoying a laugh as the duke ignored the furore caused by his latest US TV interview

Surrounded by lush green gardens and overlooking the sea, the couple's Californian home has a wine cellar, play area and a pub games room.

The home also boasts a gym, spa, cinema, separate guesthouse, tennis court, and a swimming pool.

The previous owner of the Chateau of Riven Rock – as their new home is known – was Russian businessman Sergey Grishin - who purchased the property in 2009.

Grishin is also the former owner of a different California estate - known as the Scarface mansion because it appeared in the 1983 Al Pacino movie - which sold for a similarly cut-price $12million in 2015.

The Duke of Sussex said the family will remain in the US 'for the time being' as he admitted to being happy after abandoning his birthplace of Britain.

The 37-year-old ex-Royal told how he had been 'welcomed with open arms' by the 'great' community in Montecito, Santa Barbara, since moving there nearly two years ago.

He said: 'Both Meghan and I had tea with her so it was nice to catch up with her. Home for me now is for the time being is in the States and it feels that way as well.'

Asked if it was 'weird' to say publicly, having spent more than 30 years growing up in the UK, he said: 'No, but I'm sure it'll become a thing.'

Elsewhere in the interview, he added: 'At times I feel massively at peace, but with everything that's going on in the world…'

In his latest interview on US television, the Duke of Sussex also opened up about his experiences of fatherhood.

He said: 'What do I love about fatherhood? All of it. The chaos, the learning, the reminder of just every element of yourself, your soul, right?' Prince Harry said with a smile. 'When you are not a parent you can get sucked into all sort of different stuff and you can maybe sometimes forget who you are.'

'And suddenly as a parent, especially now, Archie is at the age he is at, asking all the questions,' he revealed.

'Why this? Why that? Why that? And instead of just trying to move it on, I give him the most honest answer I can,' he said. 'And then it goes on and on and on until he's satisfied. And then that's it. It's done. Otherwise it ends up with - because the world is round and that it is the way life is.’

'So it's like, I love it. I love every part of it. I've always wanted to be a dad,' he said. 'I've always wanted to have my own kids and now I have got two little people who I'm responsible for.’

However, placed doubt over whether he would attend his grandmother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London in June amid the ongoing security row with the Home Office, adding: 'Home for me now is, you know, for the time being, it's in the States. And it feels that way as well.'

This comes despite his lawyers telling the High Court in February of the UK: 'This is and always will be his home.'

In addition, he praised the Queen's 'sense of humour' and spoke of their 'really special relationship' following their surprise meeting at Windsor Castle last Thursday where he had tea with her and his wife Meghan Markle.

And, talking about his late mother Princess Diana, Harry told NBC's Today that he feels her 'presence in almost everything that I do now' and that he talks to his son Archie about her and there are photos of her in their home.

Asked what is the best thing about the Queen, he said: 'Her sense of humour and her ability to see the humour in so many different things. We have a really special relationship. We talk about things that she can't talk about with anybody else, so that is always a nice peace to her. But I think... after a certain age you get bored of birthdays.'

And asked about the Jubilee celebrations, he said: 'I don't know yet. There's lots of things with security issues and everything else. This is what I'm trying to do, trying to make it possible that I can get my kids to meet her.'

But when questioned over whether he misses Charles and William, the Duke was keen to swerve the subject, telling presenter Hoda Kotb: 'For me at the moment, I'm here focused on these guys [Invictus athletes] and these families and giving everything that I can, 120 per cent to them to make sure they have the experience of a lifetime. That's my focus here. And when I leave here, I get back and my focus is on my family who I miss massively.'

In a separate interview with People magazine, Harry previously revealed that Lilibet had taken her first steps and is 'trying to keep up with her big brother Archie'.

The royal, who is currently at the Invictus Games in The Hague, added he's a 'proud papa' and that little Archie 'loved' videos of wheelchair basketball and rugby that he showed him from the Invictus Games in Sydney in 2018.

'I showed him how some were missing legs and explained that some had invisible injuries, too,' he said. 'Not because he asked, but because I wanted to tell him. Kids understand so much, and to see it through his eyes was amazing because it's so unfiltered and honest.'

He added: 'When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it's an astronaut, other days it's a pilot — a helicopter pilot obviously — or Kwazii from Octonauts,' referring to a daredevil cat from a children's cartoon.

'But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it's your character that matters most, and nothing would make his mum and me prouder than to see him have the character of what we see before us today,' he added.

He also previously spoke about his drive to 'make the world a better place' for his children and said that people 'shouldn't bring children into the world' unless they're willing to improve it for them.

Speaking with the Netherlands' Kindercorrespondent reporters during the Invictus Games at The Hague, Harry said he wanted his two young children, Archie and Lilibet - known as Lili - to grow up 'in a fairer world, a safer world, a more equal world'.

'It's not going to be easy but I will never, ever, ever rest until I have as a parent at least tried to make the world a better place for them because it is our responsibility that the world is the way it is now,' the Duke told the child reporters, aged 11 and 12.

'I don't think that we should be bringing children into the world unless we're going to make that commitment to make it better for them. We cannot steal your future.'

The Queen is yet to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet, who was named after Her Majesty's childhood nickname. Archie - seventh in line to the British throne - is almost three months old and reports have previously hinted at the Queen's sadness at not having the chance to spend more time with him.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 40, made a visit to the Queen last week and told her she will be able to hug her great-grandchildren in 'the near future' according to reports.

The Duke has a deeply strained relationship with his family – especially his father Prince Charles and brother Prince William - and missed last month's memorial service at Westminster Abbey for his grandfather Prince Philip.