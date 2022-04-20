ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Venice will bring in €10 entry fee for the city from June in bid to control tourist numbers

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 hours ago

Venice is set to bring in a €10 entry fee from June in a bid to control the number of tourists entering the historic city.

Under a six-month pilot scheme being rolled out ahead of the first full tourist season since before the Covid-19 pandemic, visitors will have to book to enter the Italian city, and pay a fee worth up to £8.30 - depending on how busy the city is on the day.

If successful, the charge could be a permanent fixtures from January next year. The scheme will also put a limit on how many tourists enter the city each day.

Venice's mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, called the scheme a 'difficult experiment' that was 'the first in the world' of its kind, according to The Guardian.

Before the pandemic put a stop to most global travel in 2020, Venice would see as many as 30 million people visit every year.

That number fell sharply when Covid-19 grounded flights and stopped the flow of tourists, but now that restrictions have all-but eased, Venice is already seeing a return to pre-pandemic levels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ROmQd_0fEcI9d000
Venice is set to bring in a €10 entry fee from June in a bid to control the number of tourists entering the historic city. Pictured: St. Mark's Square, seen on April 8

The city, which is slowly sinking into the sea, has faced several issues related to tourism - such as huge cruise ships entering the Venetian Lagoon and with overcrowding in the summer months.

Plans to introduce an entrance fee were first touted in 2018 as a solution to reduce the masses of tourists who visit every year.

While that figure reduced dramatically over the last two years, the recent Easter weekend saw more than 125,000 people flood back into its narrow streets and famous squares.

'Tourism in Venice is starting again, and is a breath of fresh air for [tourism] operators,' Brugnaro wrote on Twitter, but added that the return of tourists reminded the city of the need for an entry fee.

'Today, many have understood that the booking system is the right path to take for a more balanced management of tourism.'

The scheme will require day trippers to book and pay the fee ahead of their visit. The cost will range between €3 and €10, depending on how busy Venice is on the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rm8Mz_0fEcI9d000
Venice, which is slowly sinking into the sea, has faced several issues related to tourism - such as huge cruise ships entering the Venetian Lagoon and with overcrowding in the summer months. Pictured: A huge ferry is seen moored in Venice in March 2021

Speaking to Italian newspaper told La Repubblica, Simone Venturini - Venice's tourism councillor - said those who book will be offered discounts on things such as entry into the city's museums and other landmarks.

'To determine the access fee, we will set a maximum threshold of 40,000 or 50,000 visitors a day,' he added.

Speaking last year about the proposed entry fee, Mr Venturini told Conde Nast's Traveler Magazine: 'We want to reposition Venice as a place people don't just come to for a few hours, but experience for a few days, and with a deeper awareness of its urban, social, and cultural fabric.

'By introducing a ticketing system we can limit crowds, shift away from the 'day-tripper model' that's been so detrimental to the city, and hopefully win back the overnight guests that have stopped coming because of overtourism.'

Visitors who stay overnight will not be required to pay the fee, as they will already be paying a tourist tax included in the price of accommodation throughout the city.

Locals who live in the Veneto region of Italy will still be required to book to enter Venice, but will be exempt from paying the fee.

There will be other fee exemptions too, such as for visitors coming to the city for a funeral or to visit a relative who lives in the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rG2q_0fEcI9d000
'No Big Ships' activists - who are against cruise ships coming too close to Venice - stage a protest as the MSC Orchestra cruise ship leaves Venice, Italy, Saturday, June 5, 2021

Plans are also reportedly in the works to install entry gates at the city's main points of arrival to control the flow of tourists.

Last year, the Italian government banned cruise ships from entering Venice's lagoon, with the liners ordered at the time to dock at the city's industrial port instead.

Italy's culture minister at the time announced the decision was in response to a request from UNESCO.

The decision came after a cruise ship collided with a small tourist boat along one of Venice's canals in June 2019, injuring four tourists.

Venice has seen a number of demonstrations by locals against cruise ships coming into the city's lagoon since tourists started returning after the pandemic.

In 2020, Venice opened a new tourist 'control room' that uses mobile phone data to log where they go, what they do, and where they're from.

City officials sitting in the £2.7million nerve-centre, which opened in September 2020, are able to see how many people are congregating in different parts of the city, how fast they are moving, where they stop, and what methods of transport they are using.

Comments / 1

Related
Robb Report

This Panama Luxury Private Island Resort Didn’t Have a Beach. So It Created an ‘Overwater’ One.

Click here to read the full article. What do you do when your private island retreat is missing a beach? If you’re hotelier Dan Behm, you build one yourself. The former tech exec, who opened the Bocas Bali resort in Panama last September, has just added what he claims is the world’s first “elevated beach” to the exclusive Frangipani Island in Bocas Del Toro. “When we were first introduced to the private island I needed a little convincing to see past the absence of a white sand beach, but the island had everything else and some things I didn’t even know I...
LIFESTYLE
PennLive.com

Tourists fend off seagulls with water guns in Venice

Maybe we should bring this to the Jersey Shore this summer. Tourists in Venice are fending off the city’s notoriously aggressive seagull population with water guns. Italy-based news organization, Agenzia Nazionale Stampa Associata (ANSA), reports how hotels in Venice have started to give out the water guns to tourists as a means to protect themselves from swooping gulls.
JERSEY SHORE, PA
North Platte Telegraph

Cuba tourism suffers from absence of Russian tourists

The turquoise and white sand beaches of Varadero which until recently received a significant number of Russian tourists now look quite empty. On a recent morning, while the sun was rising, a small group of tourists could be seen sunbathing. But the marina that generally attracts tourists was absent from large crowds. Yirianny Lara, who runs a souvenir store, lamented the decline of tourists. "Everything is very nice as you can see, but the little Russian tourism that we had when we were recovering is gone, because the war in Ukraine came and we are back in decline." Just as Cuba tries to recover its vital tourism industry after two years of drastic falls, product of an absence of United States visitors as a result of the tightening of sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump and the restrictions on coronavirus, the island's tourism now suffers a new blow: the absence of Russian visitors that gave oxygen to touristic activity in the last two years. Thousands of Russian travelers had to cut their holidays in Varadero and other areas and return on special flights days after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European Union, Canada and the United States closed the airspace to Russian commercial flights, among other financial sanctions, as punishment for the attack.
WORLD
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Global Travel#Easter Weekend#Cruise Ship#Italian
cruisefever.net

Cruise Line Adding Solo Oceanview Cabins on All Cruise Ships

A cruise line has announced that they will be adding oceanview solo cabins on all of their cruise ship this year. Oceania Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, is adding 14 solo cabins on each of their four cruise ships. The 14 Solo Oceanview Staterooms will debut aboard Regatta on September 25, 2022; Nautica on September 26, 2022; and Insignia and Sirena on October 1, 2022.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
cruisefever.net

Construction Starts on the Biggest Cruise Ship Ever

Construction has officially started on what will be the biggest cruise ship ever built, Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas. The first piece of steel was cut on Utopia of the Seas at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France. The cruise ship will enter service in 2024 and will be first Oasis class ship to be powered by LNG.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

First Look: This Mexico Resort Just Opened Its First Overwater Villas—and They Have Rooftop Pools

Click here to read the full article. Banyan Tree Mayakoba is back better and bigger than ever following a multimillion-dollar expansion—and it’s got some epic new suites to prove it. The five-star eco-resort, which is located south of Cancun in Mexico’s Riviera Maya, has just unveiled seven spectacular new overwater villas that mark the last stage of the major renovation. Led by renowned Mexican architect Sordo Madaleno, the $50 million makeover also resulted in an additional 34 beachfront suites and a posh new beach club. As their moniker implies, the new Lagoon and Sunset Pool Villas—the first overwater accommodations in the resort’s...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Europe
cruisehive.com

Passenger Intentionally Goes Overboard Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages confirmed on Thursday that a search and rescue operation had been launched for a passenger overboard the Valiant Lady cruise ship. It will result in a delayed arrival back home in Portsmouth, UK. Passenger Overboard Valiant Lady. During the final day of Valiant Lady’s cruise to the Canary...
ACCIDENTS
cruisehive.com

11 Sailings Canceled for Princess Cruise Ship, Return to Service is Delayed

Princess Cruises has announced that it has canceled 11 sailings for the Sapphire Princess this summer out of Los Angeles, California. It means that the cruise ship will not be resuming guest operations until mid-September 2022. Sapphire Princess Cancellations. The cruise line has made the decision to cancel multiple sailings...
LOS ANGELES, CA
cruisehive.com

One of World’s Largest Cruise Ships to Be Featured in TV Show

Royal Caribbean International’s popular Harmony of the Seas cruise ship will be featured in two upcoming episodes of “Cruising with Susan Calman,” a popular travel show that explores first-hand experiences with the Scottish comedian and television presenter. The episodes will explore various Mediterranean ports of call, as well as all the ship has to offer.
TRAVEL
cruisehive.com

Carnival Cruise Ship Ends Final Journey at Scrapyard in Turkey

Carnival Sensation has arrived at her final port of call right on schedule, as the ship arrived today at the ship-breaking yard in Aliaga, Turkey. It will now be several days or weeks before the next step in scrapping the ship begins, but her long journeys on open water have ended. The ship was also beached on April 5.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Mens Journal

4-Day Weekend in Cartagena, Colombia: Colorful Mansions, Beach Escapes, and World-Class Rum

There’s no other Caribbean destination like Cartagena, Colombia. Founded nearly 500 years ago, Cartagena de Indias (the city’s full name) grew into one of the richest towns in the Americas in the Spanish colonial era, and today it’s replete with old-world vestiges of its colonial origins. The best preserved evidence of that period is the opulent Spanish Colonial architecture of the city’s UNESCO-listed Old Town. Inside its walls, cobbled streets are lined with centuries-old mansions painted in vibrant hues, elegant arcades ring picturesque squares, and horse-drawn carriages navigate palm-fringed promenades by the shore.
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

Visiting Venice? You'll soon need to pre-book to enter the city

As travel picks up again in Venice, the famously over-touristed city is moving ahead with plans to introduce a booking system for all visitors and a new entry fee of up to €10 (£8.30 / USD$11) for day-trippers. Venice's main tourist draws, including Piazza San Marco and Palazzo...
CELL PHONES
Robb Report

Lake Como’s Villa d’Este Hotel Is Turning 150. Here’s How You Can Join the Celebration.

Click here to read the full article. Few hotels in the world can say they’ve been operating since Ulysses S. Grant was president, so a sesquicentennial milestone deserves celebration. But when that hotel is Villa d’Este, a standard birthday party simply won’t do. Instead, in March the famous retreat on Italy’s Lake Como kicked off a year of special events, menus, programming and more, all culminating in another rare occasion: The hotel will remain open until January to host Christmas and New Year’s Eve festivities. Cue a mad scramble for bookings. It’s a fittingly grand roster of tributes to a...
LIFESTYLE
cruisehive.com

Cruise News Update: April 16, 2022

We’ve got another busy cruise news update this Eastern weekend covering all the major stories from the past week, including many cancellations from different cruise lines. Even though it’s Easter weekend, that doesn’t stop all the cruise news! We’ve got plenty of developments for you across the major cruise lines, including some breaking Carnival news just in, which we will get to later.
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Isle of Man welcomes first cruise passengers in two years

The Isle of Man has welcomed its first cruise ship for two years. More than 200 passengers travelling on MS Maud arrived earlier in Douglas Bay, as part of a tour of the British Isles. Cruise passengers last visited the island in early March 2020 before border restrictions were introduced...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

339K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy