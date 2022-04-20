The Playdate is a better gaming handheld than the Switch

Update April 19th, 12:42PM ET: Walmart has sold out of PlayStation 5 consoles for now. Update April 19th, 12:00PM ET: Walmart’s listing for the PS5 is now live. It’s time for another chance to buy the most sought-after console currently on the market: Sony’s PlayStation 5. Walmart once again has a restock of PS5 consoles coming up for Walmart Plus subscribers. The members-only drop is scheduled for today, April 19th, at 12PM ET / 9AM PT, and it’s set to include the disc-based PS5 for $499. You’ll need a paid Walmart Plus account to get a crack at either one (no free trials allowed), and while the premium subscription costs $98 annually, you can subscribe for just one month for $12.95 to try your hand at a PS5.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO