ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Mobile homeowner protection bill sent to Governor Reynolds’ desk

By Zach Fisher
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYJuu_0fEcFTPu00

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa lawmakers passed a bill that was years in the making up at the Iowa Statehouse on Tuesday.

Protecting the rights of tenants in mobile home parks is an issue that has been highlighted by those on both sides of the aisle. In recent years, corporations from out-of-state have been buying mobile home parks and increasing rent for mobile home owners.

The same bill had passed the House several weeks ago and on Tuesday the Senate passed this bill that would increase rent hikes and eviction notices from 60 to 90 days; sending House File 2562 to the Governor’s desk for her signature.

“This bill provides protections to some of the most vulnerable Iowans and it increases their rights under Iowa law, and it is Iowa nice,” said State Senator Amy Sinclair, (R) from Allerton.

Democrats argued on the Senate floor that this bill does not expand protections enough for those who live on these properties. Mobile home owners have said in the past that this bill would not do much to help them, but it is something.

Democratic Senators proposed four amendments, all being shot down, that would put more tenant-friendly language into the bill. One Senator said this missed the mark.

Law enforcement on high alert for impaired drivers amid “4/20”

“This was our chance Senators, to strike a balance between the rights of mobile homeowners and the landlords. These are our constituents who own the mobile homes, the manufactured home, and they rent that little plot of land that the mobile home sits on and we failed to do that today,” said Senator Jochum.

Republicans viewed this bill as getting the ball moving in the right direction, saying that there was more to do for those mobile homeowners.

“I think it is a step in the right direction but I don’t think it is obviously a final step but I think we can improve on it and work on it together,” said State Senator Carrie Koelker, (R) from Dyersville.

So once Governor Reynolds signs the bill, homeowners will be granted several new protections from corporations raising rent prices as often.

Another group was at the Iowa Statehouse on Tuesday pleading with lawmakers to do something to stop companies from using eminent domain for private gain. There are three total companies attempting to use eminent domain for carbon pipelines.

Protestors have gathered at the Statehouse several different times throughout the session with no success.

After the House passed an 11 month moratorium on carbon pipeline hearings, the Senate has not yet taken up the issue. This is making farmers and property owners feeling left behind.

“This is nothing more than a scam to use our tax dollars to enrich the profits of a couple fat cats and their cronies,” said Emma Schmit with Food and Water Watch.

Schmit also mentioned that this is not an issue that can be punted to the 2023 legislative session as there will be no meaningful legislation that would be able to be passed in time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto of abortion access

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a measure to expand access to abortion in the state was overridden on Saturday by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. The state will end a restriction that only physicians can provide abortions. The new law will enable nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and physician assistants to provide them with training. It creates an abortion care training program and requires $3.5 million in state funding annually. It also requires most insurance plans to cover abortions without cost.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
City
Allerton, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
The Independent

Abortion rights backers block 'trigger' law in Nebraska

Abortion rights proponents scored a surprising victory in Nebraska by derailing a bill that would have automatically outlawed abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court ever overturns its Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized the procedure throughout the country.The vote on Wednesday frustrated abortion rights opponents, who usually win fights over the issue in the conservative Legislature. More than a dozen other conservative states have passed similar measures already, but abortion rights backers in Nebraska managed to block it using a filibuster in the single-chamber Legislature.The bill's supporters fell two votes short of the 33 they needed to end the...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WFAE

The right to abortion in Colorado is now guaranteed under state law

Colorado just enacted a law that enshrines the right to have an abortion in the state, the latest left-leaning state that's taken action to protect reproductive rights as the practice faces renewed efforts by conservatives to restrict its access. The so-called Reproductive Health Equity Act affirms that pregnant people in...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Eminent Domain#The Iowa Statehouse#House#Senate#Iowans#State#Democrats#Democratic
The Independent

Could Marjorie Taylor Greene be blocked from office? A decision could be made today

A federal judge will have final say this week regarding whether a group of voters seeking to block Marjorie Taylor Greene from mounting a reelection campaign will see their case move forward or end in failure.The controversial Georgia congresswoman is the second GOP member of the House to be targeted by a legal effort to block avowed supporters of former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election from seeking office under the 14th amendment to the US Constitution, which prohibits those who “shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the US from holding federal office.A similar...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

After Supreme Court confirmation, Democrats face question of what's next

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian railway station, killing at least 39. ... The Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, but don’t call her Justice Jackson just yet. ... President Biden, VP Harris and Jackson deliver remarks. ... More officials in D.C. test positive for Covid. ... and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., raises $11.3 million in the first fundraising quarter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Georgia Sun

The Freedom to Farm Act is now the law in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp traveled to the South Georgia Farm Belt Wednesday to sign three agricultural bills, including legislation making it harder to file nuisance lawsuits against farmers. The General Assembly passed the Freedom to Farm Act earlier this month, mostly along party lines, after minority Democrats argued it offers less...
GEORGIA STATE
Outdoor Life

The Wyoming Corner-Crossing Lawsuit Is Headed to Federal Court, Where a Ruling Could Affect Public Access Across the West

Chief U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl has ordered that the civil suit related to the Wyoming corner-crossing case involving four Missouri hunters be transferred to a federal court, where federal laws favoring public access may have a greater influence on the decision, WyoFile reports. The motion places the issue of corner crossing even more squarely in the national spotlight, allowing a federal jury to decide on the legality of a complex and controversial issue that has dogged hunters in the West for decades.
WYOMING STATE
KEYT

Idaho governor signs bill modeled after Texas’ new abortion law

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday signed a bill modeled after the Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks, becoming the first state to follow the controversial Texas statute that allows private citizens to enforce the restrictions with lawsuits. Under the Idaho law, abortions cannot be performed once...
IDAHO STATE
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy