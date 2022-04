NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from New Haven Police Department are looking for a 15 year-old who was last seen Monday night. The missing girl is Karen Garcia, who was last seen wearing a black and red shirt, black leggings and black shoes. Garcia is described as being 5 foot 4, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

NEW HAVEN, IN ・ 29 DAYS AGO