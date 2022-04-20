ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

BCSD: Smoke seen at Sangaree Intermediate was caused by HVAC unit

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkgTH_0fEcEygw00

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Students and staff members were temporarily evacuated from Sangaree Intermediate School on Wednesday after smoke was observed in the building.

Fire crews were dispatched to the school around 7:20 a.m.; while investigating the source, fire officials determined the smoke was coming from an HVAC unit.

“The fire department was able to quickly advise that it was safe for Sangaree Intermediate students and staff to return to the school building,” said Katie Tanner, a spokeswoman for the Berkeley County School District.

Maintenance crews with the Berkeley County School District are working on the HVAC issue.

Tanner said the school has resumed its normal schedule.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

AMFD responds to concerns about first responder staffing

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Some people in Awendaw say more first responders are needed in the growing area. This comes as the Awendaw planning commission approved the preliminary plans for a 200+ home neighborhood. One resident and a volunteer on the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District says with the new development, she’s worried the department won’t be […]
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry woman wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

UPDATE: Spoilers ahead — if you tapped Wednesday night’s episode, keep scrolling: Fabian completed a puzzle for ‘The Golden Boy,’ adding a $50,000 prize to her total of more than $67,000! — GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman is set to appear on the popular game show, ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ Ashley Fabian is […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Crime & Safety
Berkeley County, SC
Sports
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvac#Bcsd#The Fire Department#Wcbd News 2
WJBF

Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street. Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County may reprimand Sheriff Graziano over ‘unauthorized contract’ procurement

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is looking into whether it will reprimand Sheriff Kristin Graziano after leaders there say she failed to properly execute a contract for a bid. Sheriff Graziano signed a contract with Mila Consulting, LLC in January 2022 and paid the firm more than $15,000 for consultation services including language […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WCBD Count on 2

SLED arrested a man and his three sons for shooting at, injuring passengers in a truck

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man and his three sons have been charged with attempted murder after opening fire on a truck and injuring passengers in Walterboro earlier this month. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they arrested 56-year-old Melvin Lemack and his children, 25-year-old Louis, 19-year-old Zakery, and 17-year-old Ellison […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WBTW News13

2 dead in Tuesday crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

Editor’s Note: Police clarified Wednesday afternoon that the two people killed were on a motorcycle. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on the Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Chevon Washington, 27, of Ridgeville, and Michelle Murdaugh, 30, of Moncks Corner, were both killed […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Witness hit woman with baseball bat after she allegedly stabbed victim, report says

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly stabbing a man during a domestic-related incident in North Charleston. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to what they described as an “unknown situation” at a residence. Once there, the victim and a witness were outside and told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy