ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WI

Bellevue garage, house fire causes $200,000 in damages early Wednesday

By Rebecca Loroff, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 20 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCe1k_0fEcEZot00

BELLEVUE - A house fire early Wednesday caused about $200,000 in damages, according to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday at 3220 Meadow Circle. No one was home at the time of the fire, which the fire department said was confirmed by the owner who was out of state. The house was being renovated.

The house's garage and attic had burned down by the time responding crews arrived. No firefighters entered the structure as they extinguished the fire.

No one was injured, and it took about two hours to put out the fire, according to the news release.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department's Fire Marshal division is investigating the cause of the fire.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or at rloroff@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

Damages estimated to be $10K after Appleton house fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire crews quickly extinguished an Appleton house fire Sunday. The Appleton Fire Department was dispatched to the 1700 block of North Division Street around 7:45 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Jeff Felauer. When fire personnel arrived, they saw light smoke from the second story of the...
APPLETON, WI
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

California Camper fire causes damage to a neighboring home

On Monday, March 21, 2022, the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported Recreational Vehicle(RV) fire in the 45800 block of North Poteat Court in Calf., MD. Forty firefighters responded and had the fire under control in twenty minutes. A resident of the home was outside when they noticed smoking coming from the […] The post California Camper fire causes damage to a neighboring home appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALIFORNIA, MD
Pyramid

House fire in Orem causes major damage to home, car and RV

The Orem City Fire Department responded with all fire units to a house fire Wednesday in the south-central part of the city. A call came to dispatch at 8:50 a.m. that flames and smoke were coming from a home at 935 S. 450 East. First responders called for more assistance, according to Shaun Hirst, assistant fire chief.
OREM, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, WI
Bellevue, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Grice Connect

Bel-Air Estates Home Damaged by Fire Wednesday Night

Bulloch County 911 dispatched the Statesboro and Bulloch Fire Departments to a house fire at a Teressa Drive home in the Bel-Air Estates subdivision in the City of Statesboro at 11:47 PM, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. When the first fire engine arrived on the scene they reported that home was...
STATESBORO, GA
WausauPilot

Names released in weekend crash that killed 3 on Hwy. 29

Police have identified the victims in a weekend crash on Hwy. 29 west of Wausau. The crash, at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, claimed the life of 21-year-old Sophie Sullivan, of Appleton, and 20-year-old Audrie R. Stephens, also of Appleton. A 38-year-old Medford-area woman, Jennifer A. Krug, also died in the crash.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Gannett#Green Bay Metro#Accident#The Fire Department
WTAJ

Crews quick to battle Bedford house fire causing significant damage

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crews were called Friday morning to a Bedford house fire that they say spread when the residents tried to put it out. Crews, including the Bedford Fire Department, were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. March 25 to the home on the 300 block of West Central Way in Bedford.
BEDFORD, PA
WKRC

OTR apartment fire causes over $36k in damages

OVER-THE-RHINE (WKRC) - A fire that broke out Thursday evening caused extensive damage to an apartment. Firefighters were called to the scene on Logan Street near Findlay Market around 8 p.m. They discovered smoke coming from a second floor apartment. One occupant was rescued from the building and treated for...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHAS11

2 houses damaged by fire in Germantown neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday morning just before 5 a.m., Louisville Fire Department (LFD) crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 1200 block of Reutlinger Avenue in Germantown. When they got there they found a large fire burning between two houses in the neighborhood. One person was taken...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WSAW

Victim in Rosholt area crash identified

ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 71-year-old man killed Friday as a result of a traffic crash has been identified as Eugene Walczak. Deputies were dispatched to the area of State Highway 66 and Rustic Drive in the town of Sharon around 8 p.m. Friday for a rollover traffic crash. Upon...
ROSHOLT, WI
KRMG

Garage damage after fire at Tulsa home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are investigating after a garage caught on fire Friday morning in north Tulsa,. Firefighters responded to a home near Admiral and Yale around 4 a.m. and when they arrived, they found a detached garage on fire. Firefighters said two people were house at the...
TULSA, OK
WBAY Green Bay

Annie’s Campground owner back in custody

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Ann Retzlaff is back in custody. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Department confirmed 52-year-old Retzlaff is back in custody Wednesday. She owns Annie’s Campground in Gresham. Retzlaff is charged in two counties related to a high speed chase in May. Those charges include eluding an...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Green Bay Press-Gazette

1K+
Followers
930
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, obituaries, business, entertainment and more from the Green Bay area.

 http://greenbaypressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy