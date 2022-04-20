A top runner, standout baseball performances and a high-scoring soccer player: Vote for the Oshkosh/Fond du Lac athlete of the week

Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Northwestern/Fond du Lac Reporter high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

You can make a nomination for a future player of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

Lourdes Academy baseball players Hunter Stelzer and Josiah Lehman won last week's poll with 1,158 votes out of 2,320 total.

