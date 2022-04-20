ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

A top runner, standout baseball performances and a high-scoring soccer player: Vote for the Oshkosh/Fond du Lac athlete of the week

By Ricardo Arguello, Oshkosh Northwestern
The Northwestern
The Northwestern
 21 hours ago

Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Northwestern/Fond du Lac Reporter high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

You can make a nomination for a future player of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

Lourdes Academy baseball players Hunter Stelzer and Josiah Lehman won last week's poll with 1,158 votes out of 2,320 total.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: A top runner, standout baseball performances and a high-scoring soccer player: Vote for the Oshkosh/Fond du Lac athlete of the week

