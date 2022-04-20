ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruidoso, NM

Albertsons donates to Special Olympics

By Jessica Onsurez, Ruidoso News
 18 hours ago
Albertsons Market presented a check for $115,520.44 to Special Olympics New Mexico following a statewide donate-at-the-register fundraising campaign.

While Albertsons Market has been a longtime supporter of Special Olympics New Mexico, this is the first statewide fundraiser the grocery chain has put on inside its stores.

Just like other donate-at-the-register campaigns, guests were able to donate any dollar amount by adding it to their grocery bill at check out.

"We are so proud to continue our tradition of support for Special Olympics New Mexico," said Travis Chaney, RVP for Albertsons Market/The United Family.

"I’m so thankful to our loyal guests who helped us raise these funds. We know just how much these donations mean to the Special Olympics and the athletes they support."

The fundraiser was also done in conjunction with a Law Enforcement Torch Run, a national initiative to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

All of the money raised supports Special Olympics and their mission.

