Iowa State Establishes Nick Bassett Perseverance Award

By Bennett Blake
 18 hours ago
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football Matt Campbell has announced the establishment of the Nick Bassett Perseverance Award, which will recognize two football players annually at the conclusion of spring practice each season.

Nick Bassett was a supporter, fan and friend to not only the Cyclone Football program, but to the entire Iowa State Community. He had various health struggles from age two until he passed away in January at 29 years old.

Nick served as an inspiration to all of those he met. His continued positive spirit, his attitude toward adversity of all kinds, his ability to persevere through challenges he faced and his continued support and love for those he cared about provided an illustration all people can learn from – both in the Iowa State community and around the world. Nick’s life and legacy continues to impact Iowa State’s players, staff, fans and the entire program in tremendous ways.

The two players will be selected based on exemplifying the characteristics that we remember Nick by: positive spirit, perseverance and selflessness.

The first recipients of the Nick Bassett Perseverance Award are Zach Ross and Tayvonn Kyle.

“Zach and Tayvonn have exemplified the spirit of this award and are deserving of this honor,” Campbell said. “They’ve battled through injuries and other struggles in their careers and overcome them to become leaders in our program.”

Ross, a redshirt senior offensive lineman from West Des Moines, Iowa, and Kyle, a redshirt senior defensive back from Valdosta, Georgia, will wear a Nick Bassett Perseverance Award decal on the back of their helmets next season.

