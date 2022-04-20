Wide receivers squarely on Raiders draft radar

To some, the Raiders left the market for a wide receiver the moment they sent their first and second-round picks in this year’s draft to Green Bay to acquire Davante Adams. Those who follow the Raiders closely would probably disagree.

Teams need more than one starting receiver. They need more than two starting receivers. The Raiders have two — Adams and slot receiver Hunter Renfrow. After that, there are serious questions. And the draft is just the place to try and answer them.

Remember when they made Henry Ruggs III the first wide receiver taken in the 2020 draft? In his second season, he started to show why the team selected him at 12 overall, ahead of other potentially more talented receivers. And it was because they didn’t just want a talented receiver; they wanted a receiver who would stretch the field.

That left the building with him and no one has been added to replace that role in the offense. So, while Adams is a true No. 1 receiver and Renfrow is a Pro Bowler out of the slot, there is still an aspect of the offense that’s missing.

Here are a few receivers in this draft who could be the answer for the Raiders and be on the board when they make their picks.

Wan'Dale Robinson, Kentucky -- Round 3

Kentucky’s Wan’Dale Robinson runs for UK’s first and only touchdown in the first half against Florida Saturday night at Kroger Field in Lexington. Oct. 2, 2021 Kentucky Vs. Florida October 2021

After his sophomore season, he transferred from Nebraska to Kentucky and exploded for the Wildcats. Robinson caught 104 passes for 1334 yards — both school records — and seven touchdowns in his single season at Kentucky. He is speedy and quick and is very hard to bring down despite his 5-8, 178-pound frame. Some have him pegged as a slot receiver at the next level, but his size aside, his talents could work anywhere on the field.

Calvin Austin III, Memphis -- Round 3-4

Being under 5-8 is not ideal. But it’s never hindered him in the production department, averaging 16.3 yards per carry over his four years at Memphis while averaging over 1,100 yards and nearly ten touchdowns per season the past two years. He also had punt returns for touchdowns each of the past two years. Did I mention he ran a 4.32 40?

Bo Melton, Rutgers -- Round 4-5

Melton has the potential to be a nice sleeper pick in this draft. One of those prospects with all the talent but who didn’t get the chance to fully showcase it in his college offense. For instance, the 5-11, 189-pounder twice led the team in receiving despite topping out at 638 yards. He ran a 4.34 40.

Danny Gray, SMU -- Round 5

Gray averaged 16.4 yards per catch last season on 49 catches while scoring nine times. He’s also just a shade under six-foot and ran a scorching 4.33 40.