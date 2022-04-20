ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, MA

Illinois man arrested for felony warrants after police chase from Charlton to Stockbridge on Mass Pike

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
 18 hours ago

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – The Massachusetts State Police had to shut down a portion of the Mass Pike after a police pursuit ended in a stand-off with the suspect.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at around 7:24 a.m. a vehicle reported stolen out of Biddeford, Maine was found at the Charlton Service Plaza by a State Trooper. The Trooper saw a man sleeping in the back seat and refused to unlock the door of the vehicle, a 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

The man told the Trooper he could not find his keys and suddenly turned the ignition and drove away westbound on the Mass Pike. The Trooper began to pursue the vehicle that refused to stop. He exited the Mass Pike in Ludlow and re-entered continuing west.

The vehicle hit a tire deflation device deployed by Troopers, causing a flat tire. The suspect stopped just before Exit 3 in Stockbridge (about 3 miles from the New York stateline). The Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet that negotiators attempted to persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully. After refusing to get out of the vehicle and a brief standoff, at around 9:20 a.m., the suspect surrendered and is in custody.

The suspect, identified as 48-year-old Kevin Oldaker of Poplar Grove, Illinois is wanted on two felony warrants, one out of Maine was issued last week charging him with violent stalking. The second out of Illinois from February 2014 charging him with home invasion and sex assault. Additional charges are pending from Wednesday’s incident.

    The image taken from the State Police drone. (Massachusetts State Police)
    The image taken from the State Police drone. (Massachusetts State Police)
    The image shows the police activity on the Mass Pike in the West Stockbridge area from the State Police Watch Center by the Air Wing.(Massachusetts State Police)
    The image shows the police activity on the Mass Pike in the West Stockbridge area from the State Police Watch Center by the Air Wing.(Massachusetts State Police)
    Photo sent to 22News via Report It
    Photo sent to 22News via Report It
    Photo sent to 22News via Report It
    Photo sent to 22News via Report It
    Photo sent to 22News via Report It
    Photo sent to 22News via Report It
    Photo sent to 22News via Report It

According to a tweet by Massachusetts Transportation (MassDOT), at around 8:45 a.m. I-90 in both directions was closed near Lee and West Stockbridge due to police activity. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route. All lanes have since reopened.

Video sent to reportit@wwlp.com from a 22News viewer.

22News is following this story and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

